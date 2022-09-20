IAS integrates Good-Loop's Green Media Technology to Offer Carbon Emissions Measurement for Digital Advertisers

Advertisers will be able to seamlessly track the carbon emissions of their digital ad campaigns using IAS and Good-Loop data feeds

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership will see Good-Loop's carbon measurement solution integrated into IAS's reporting platform, IAS Signal. The integration will allow advertisers to seamlessly track and view the end-to-end carbon footprint of their digital ads in a similar way to other crucial metrics such as viewability. Data feeds from Good-Loop will enable advertisers that use IAS's media quality platform to closely monitor and reduce the environmental impact of their ads throughout the entire campaign lifecycle.

The partnership will see Good-Loop’s carbon measurement solution integrated into IAS’s reporting platform, IAS Signal. (PRNewswire)

There is significant computing power required to fuel the trillions of real time auctions taking place across the length and breadth of the programmatic ecosystem, resulting in carbon emission. According to Good-Loop's online carbon calculator , a sample ad campaign that costs $115,000 (£100,000) and delivers 20 million impressions (at a CPM of $6) emits around 5.4 tonnes of carbon – almost a third of what an average US consumer and half of what a UK consumer produces in a year.

"Sustainability is a global priority for IAS and we believe that it is our collective responsibility to make a lasting impact," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "Our partnership with Good-Loop will bring greater climate change transparency for advertisers and provide them with the tools they need to reduce their carbon emissions. The partnership is a major step forward to further decarbonize digital media."

Good-Loop, a Certified B Corporation, is on a mission to develop simple solutions that move the industry towards positive, climate-friendly advertising. Good-Loop is a certified net carbon negative business.

"IAS has been a leader in our industry for many years, helping to educate and equip our industry for an era of safer, more effective media buying," said Amy Williams, CEO and founder, Good-Loop. "In fact it's a company I took a lot of inspiration from when I was establishing my own business. I'm genuinely thrilled to partner with such a pioneering, forward-thinking company, as we work together to drive the industry forwards once again. Together, our integrated Green Media solution will empower advertisers across the world to put their net zero commitments into action and to make a real, lasting change for generations to come."

Sanofi, the global healthcare brand, and Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the leading media services provider, will take part in the testing of carbon emissions tracking developed by IAS and Good-Loop.

"Sanofi's Consumer Healthcare business will look to challenge all activities across the marketing supply chain in line with our objective to build the road to carbon Neutrality by 2030," said Prasad Ghag, Global Head Media, Digital & Strategic Planning, Sanofi. "The carbon tracking tool beta test along with IAS and Good-loop will be our starting point to understand carbon emissions levels through our media activities and will be key in designing future actions in media to contribute to our broader carbon reduction targets."

OMG is the global media agency, responsible for media planning and buying across Sanofi's consumer healthcare brands.

"At OMG, sustainability is a priority and we take our collective responsibility to care for the planet seriously. We are pioneering solutions to help measure and ultimately reduce carbon emissions related to media activity, and are proud to support Sanofi on their equally ambitious journey," said Charlotte Baxter, Global Digital and Operations Lead, OMG.

Furthermore, earlier this year, IAS committed to the Vista Climate Pledge along with the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of companies. The pledge includes IAS measuring its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and reducing emissions annually.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

Media contact

press@integralads.com

About Good-Loop

Good-Loop is a purpose-led advertising platform that's on a mission to make advertising better for consumers, brands and the planet. The B Corps-certified company builds turnkey products for advertisers to do good at scale. Good-Loop's carbon-neutral advertising formats drive engagement by converting people's attention into donations for good causes around the world. The company's proprietary Green Media Technology also enables advertisers to measure and reduce the carbon footprint of their digital advertising. The company, which has offices in London and Edinburgh, is on a mission to make the connection between brands and consumers more meaningful by delivering respectful ads that bring real social and environmental impact, while also driving significant business and brand uplifts for advertisers. The company has raised more than $6M for charities such as Save the Children, WaterAid, Make-A-Wish, the NSPCC and WWF. Clients include L'Oreal, Nike, Unilever, Levi's, Adidas, Volvo and Mondelez. In February 2022, the company closed a Series A funding round of $6.1M, led by New York-based investment fund, Quaestus Capital Management (QCM) , with additional backing from Scottish Enterprise , impact investor SIS Ventures and European ad tech fund First Party Capital , bringing total investment into the ad tech for good platform to $8.2M (£6m) since it was formed in 2016.

Media contact

david@good-loop.com

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.