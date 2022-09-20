Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Education

Certificates Coming to Top Schools Across U.S. Via Green Flower

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower–the nation's leader in cannabis education–is bringing a new, comprehensive Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Certificate Program to top schools across the country to prepare students to become an in-demand compliance professional within this fast-evolving cannabis industry.

17 of Green Flower's university partners will launch the Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Certificate Program for their November 2022 cohort, while the University of California Riverside (UCR) will launch the program in Spring 2023.

"The cannabis industry is complex and ever-changing. It can feel incredibly daunting to keep up even if you have been working in it for a long time–and even more so for people just entering the field," said Max Simon, Green Flower CEO and Co-Founder. "We are thrilled to work with all of our university partners to add this to our existing offerings at each school, providing opportunities for the most robust certifications in all aspects of cannabis as students look to build their careers in the industry."

Legal compliance is a significant challenge for cannabis businesses of all sizes. Constantly shifting laws, heavy-handed compliance requirements, multiple levels of health and safety risks, and difficult challenges throughout the cannabis supply chain are just some of the issues addressed in these courses.

Understanding these risks, and having the knowledge and tools to minimize those risks while ensuring legal compliance, is a top priority for cannabis businesses throughout the industry–making cannabis compliance professionals some of the most in-demand professionals in the industry today.

Part of this training includes the industry-adopted Cannabis Risk Assessment Framework, which gives students a step-by-step blueprint for becoming a successful cannabis compliance professional. This includes learning how to perform risk assessments on cannabis companies, designing and implementing risk management processes to solve potential issues, establishing compliance policies and procedures that comply with all applicable laws, and training other employees to follow compliance and risk management best practices inside the cannabis industry.

Upon completion of the entire program,students earn a certificate of completion from the university and a digital badge displaying their skills and preparing them to take the Certified Commercial Cannabis Professional (CCCP) through the Association of Certified Commercial Cannabis Experts (ACCCE).

Students are also granted ACCCE membership for one year when they register for this program, which includes access to additional resources and training materials designed to help in understanding the complexities and risks of the commercial cannabis industry.

About Green Flower

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

