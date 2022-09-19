SmartAdvocate® Named Winner of New York Law Journal's Best of 2022 for Seventh Consecutive Year: Number One in Five Categories, Including Best Legal Case Management Software

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAdvocate, the powerful, fully integrated legal case management system, is excited to announce that it has been named The New York Law Journal's Best of 2022 Winner in five categories this year. SmartAdvocate wishes to thank all those who voted, helping to name them Number One in Case Management Software, Document Management Solution, Entity Management System/Company, Matter Management System and Practice Management Software for the seventh year in a row. SmartAdvocate also remained in the top three in the category of Docketing & Calendaring Software.

Initially designed by and for personal injury and mass tort lawyers, SmartAdvocate is now used by a wide range of law firms throughout the United States, Canada and beyond. SmartAdvocate's fully browser-based system allows law firms to select between Cloud and Server versions, a feature not available in many other case management systems. SmartAdvocate's Client Portal allows clients to view their case updates and upload important information, and its Mobile App allows users to access their cases from virtually anywhere. SmartAdvocate increases the efficiency and accuracy of handling cases and operational details. Customizing the system is made easier with SmartAdvocate's 125+ integration partners, so that firms can set ups exactly what they need, all in a simple, user-friendly format.

SmartAdvocate continually offers new releases and software updates. Igor Selizhuk, Chief Technology Officer at SmartAdvocate, was recently interviewed on The Legal Mastermind Podcast as an expert in "Finding The Right Case Management System For Your Firm." When asked about SmartAdvocate's well-known annual new release, Selizhuk explained that his team takes feedback from their clients very seriously, saying that SmartAdvocate has remained dedicated to using client testimonials, reviews, and requests as their main guide in software development. Regarding popular trends, he replied, "There are two broad directions: Client Communications/satisfaction and Automation." Selizhuk gave an example of a request which involved both trends, and the request has evolved into one of SmartAdvocate's most popular new release features. The user asked "What can we do to keep the client engaged? Can we make sure that we talk to a client every 30 days?" SmartAdvocate's CTO continued, "Fast-forward to the new annual release and now, SmartAdvocate has a Dashboard and a Report which pulls cases whereby a firm has not communicated with a client for a predefined period of time!"

SmartAdvocate is proud to continue to include the brand message that they are an award-winning legal case management system that will increase a firm's efficiency and profitability.

Contact: Allison Rampolla, VP Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate LLC, 516-723-4636 (Direct), 516-205-5875 (Mobile), allison@smartadvocate.com

