Neptune Software: 'User-Centered Design Thinking is Key to Innovation'

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To create innovative and impactful solutions, Neptune Software recommends focusing on user needs and experience in the design process. That means streamlining multi-platform systems so IT professionals can focus on designing for humans and forget about designing to fit into clunky, multi-platform systems. Whether you're working to create solutions in-house, or engaging with external parties, tools like Neptune DXP can bring design-forward ideas to life.

"Designing for designing's sake may be entertaining, but it doesn't produce lasting innovation," said Andreas Sulejewski, CEO at Neptune Software. "A human-centric design approach creates meaningful solutions that make a lasting impact and result in observable business outcomes. By eliminating the need for IT professionals to focus on design for multiple products across platforms, Neptune DXP frees up creatives to focus on real solutions for real problems."

Design thinking that focuses on empathy as the cornerstone of creativity encourages simplicity of design for new products, meaning that tech solutions are developed in response to the precise needs of an individual or business, rather than to the whims of a designer.

Coupling design thinking with the end goal of improving user experience makes the difference between an exciting concept and a genuinely innovative push in tech design. With more ideas than ever in the tech world, finding purposeful design is more important than ever.

This means freeing up IT professionals to center the end-users of the intended product in the design process. Unfortunately, often the focus is on creating a single solution that works across multiple platforms and within an unwieldy tech landscape, rather than on the human using it. That's where Neptune Software comes in. "By skipping the need to engage with multiple products to create a single solution, Neptune DXP saves IT professionals time and energy," continued Sulejewski "With Neptune DXP, ideas can be turned into prototypes quickly and efficiently, which have the potential to become the final product with just a few simple tweaks and the addition of functions enabled through low-code and pro-code settings."

