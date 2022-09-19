Meridian Encourages Flu Vaccination and Education During Upcoming Flu Season

Award-winning Fluvention® program equips people with information to prevent the flu

DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With flu season right around the corner, Meridian is again encouraging Michigan residents to get the flu vaccine through its yearly Fluvention program. Every flu season is different, and the flu can affect people differently. That's why it's important to get the flu vaccine each year to protect yourself and loved ones from illness.

Up to 11% of Americans catch the flu virus each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu vaccine has been shown to have many benefits including reduced risk of illness, hospitalization, and even flu-related death. In 2019-2020, the flu vaccine prevented an estimated 7.5 million flu illnesses and an estimated 105,000 flu-related hospitalizations. It is also can be lifesaving for children. In a 2022 study, the flu vaccine showed to reduce children's risk of severe life-threatening influenza by 75%. Overall, it is the best way to protect against the flu and associated complications.

Meridian's Fluvention® program offers free resources to help people understand the importance of the flu shot, the risks of flu season, and other preventive measures. The initiative strives to increase flu vaccination rates overall with special attention for high-risk populations by delivering targeted messaging through multiple touchpoints including mailers, phone calls, texting, and local events. The Fluvention® program was recently recognized with the Health Information Award for its commitment to help educate and empower families, communities, and organizations to take care of themselves each flu season.

"To help protect against the flu, we encourage people to schedule their flu shot appointments as soon as possible," said Dr. Kay Judge, Chief Medical Officer of Meridian. "While it may seem early, it takes two weeks after getting the shot for the antibodies that protect against the flu to fully develop, so it's best to act early."

This year's flu season faces an additional complication with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its many variants. Some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, so it can be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. There are also unique considerations for avoiding the spread of COVID-19 versus the flu. Below are a few key differences:

While testing is the best way to confirm a diagnosis, one of the unique signs and symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of taste and smell.

Flu symptoms typically develop 1-4 days after infection, while COVID-19 symptoms can take 5 days to develop.

Most people with flu are contagious for 1 day before they show symptoms. With COVID-19, it's possible for someone to spread the virus for about 2 days before symptoms, and they remain contagious for at least 10 days after symptoms first appeared.

Vaccination and good hygiene like washing hands and covering coughs are key to preventing the flu and staying healthy this flu season. Members can receive a flu vaccine at no cost through their doctor or a nearby pharmacy. While everyone should get the flu shot, the CDC notes it's especially important for the following groups who are at higher risk for complication:

Pregnant women

Children younger than age 5, but especially children younger than age 2

People 65 years of age and older

People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions

Meridian has been supporting Michigan residents since 1997 across its Medicaid/Medicare/Ambetter plans. For more information about Meridian's Fluvention® program and other healthcare support, visit mimeridian.com.

About Meridian

Meridian in Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Meridian), Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, visit mimeridian.com.

