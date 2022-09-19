Kia Announces 2023 Sorento PHEV

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2023 model year, the Sorento PHEV has been streamlined to one range-topping SX-P trim. While the SX-P was already fully equipped with an upscale interior, technology, standard AWD, and an expansive suite of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Highway Driving Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance technology, it gains other creature comforts such as a retractable rear door sunshades, a 115-volt inverter that can charge household items such as a laptop, and standard Homelink. With 32 miles of all-electric range, the Sorento PHEV can fully charge its battery in about 3.5 hours when utilizing a Level-2 charger. The Sorento PHEV continues to offer the most passenger room and second-row legroom of any PHEV SUV.

Pricing 1 – MSRP (excludes $1,295 destination)

• SX-P $49,890

Engine:

• 1.6T GDI I-4/ 66.9 kW electric motor– 6-speed automatic: 261 hp and 258 lb.-ft of torque

Fuel Economy 2 – (EPA-est.):

• MPGe: 79 • AER: 32 miles

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features 3 :

• Lane Following Assist

• STD • Lane Keeping Assist

• STD • Driver Attention Warning

• STD • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction Turning – Junction Assist

• STD • Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

• STD • Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

• STD • Safe Exit Assist

• STD • Rear Occupant Alert

• STD • Highway Driving Assist

• STD • Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control - Curve

• STD • Parking Collision Avoidance – Rear

• STD • Blind View Monitor

• STD • Surround View Monitor

• STD

Dimensions:

• Overall Length: 189.0 in. • Overall Width: 74.8 in. • Overall Height: 66.7 in. • Wheelbase: 110.8 in.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

