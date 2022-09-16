The Francis Santa Scholarship: Building the Future of Business and Entrepreneurship

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scholarship program that was recently launched by Francis Santa is a scholarship program that is directed towards young aspiring student entrepreneurs who want to seriously pursue their career paths in the future. This scholarship program is opening its doors for applications towards any eligible students which are university students who are currently enrolled in a course that is intended to help them with the path to becoming an entrepreneur. Additionally, the doors for these applications are also open to high school students who have a desire to become an entrepreneur and are graduating with plans on attending university for their ambition to become an entrepreneur. The student that will be chosen will be awarded scholarship funds that will go towards financing their university studies as it intends to cover both education and tuition fees.

Francis Santa hopes that this scholarship program will allow any aspiring entrepreneur the opportunity to become successful in the future through the opportunities it will open. The scholarship will not only serve as his way of giving back to the community but also bring awareness of the struggles of entrepreneurs and the rising costs of education that makes it difficult for students to overcome as well as nurture the next generation of successful entrepreneurs.

The scholarship program is intended to allow the chosen student to attend university and help with finances. This allows them all the time they need to focus on their academics rather than juggling between academics and their finances. Francis greatly sympathizes with this and understands the central role of education and wishes that this scholarship will allow him to give back to a future entrepreneur. Francis Santa himself was able to become a successful entrepreneur thanks to his time at the University of Hartford which allowed him to become the CEO and founder of his own business in 2014, Business Image Lift.

Interested students can grab the opportunity for this scholar and head on over to the official Francis Santa scholarship page. The page will contain everything they need to learn about the scholarship as well as explore tidbits of Francis' own life. The scholarship website will also contain the list of requirements alongside any updates as well as the place where you need to submit your scholarship application.

