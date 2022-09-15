Sanctuary Cap Cana Debuts As The World's First Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, Dominican Republic brings bespoke offerings and unique experiences to this resort enclave

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is proud to welcome the 30th all-inclusive property in its Caribbean and Latin America portfolio with the opening of Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, Dominican Republic. This iconic adults-only resort marks the first luxury all-inclusive resort for Marriott International and joins the celebrated ensemble of experiential hotels by The Luxury Collection brand. Located just 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport and nearby the Punta Espada Golf Club, the Caribbean's number one golf course, Sanctuary Cap Cana combines beautiful architecture and design with impeccable service and lavish accommodations.

Sanctuary Cap Cana Castle (PRNewswire)

"Cap Cana is one of Dominican Republic's most coveted areas offering an inspiring getaway for our global explorers with a stretch of white sanded beaches, turquoise waters, and architecture resembling a storied colonial Spanish era," said Brian King, President, Caribbean & Latin America for Marriott International. "Sanctuary Cap Cana is proof of our commitment to provide discerning travelers with unique vacation retreats to continue collecting timeless memories, now in a convenient luxurious all-inclusive format."

"The Luxury Collection is thrilled to expand its portfolio of destination-defining hotels and resorts with the opening of Sanctuary Cap Cana," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Luxury Collection. "As a brand, we look forward to elevating the all-inclusive experience through the unique lens of The Luxury Collection, inviting guests to embark on new and transformative travel experiences."

Sanctuary Cap Cana features 324 refined suites across its 19 unique room categories, including oceanfront luxury villas, and private island suites, with exquisitely furnished terraces and private pools overlooking the sea. Guest rooms present a design inspired by the timeless beauty of Europe's Mediterranean coast. The grandest accommodation is the Castle Island Suite, a 5,500-square-foot, two-level suite on a private island with a master bedroom, secondary bedroom, two and a half bathrooms, expansive living room, full dining room, and three indoor plunge pools with floor to ceiling windows showcasing infinite views of the Caribbean Sea.

"Sanctuary Cap Cana is an ultra-luxury experience in which guests can expect a top-of-the-line service and quality that can't be matched at the all-inclusive level," said Gregory Maliassas, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts. "This resort is the perfect choice for the level of style and sophistication that has made Marriott's The Luxury Collection resorts the standard-bearer for unique, one-of-a-kind vacations and we are honored to be partnering with the Marriott team."

With many curated epicurean experiences, Sanctuary Cap Cana offers four a la carte restaurants featuring cuisines such as Italian, seafood, Asian, and a steakhouse; a buffet restaurant open for daily breakfast and lunch; a coffee shop; deli; and seven bars. The Capriccio and The Steakhouse restaurants are the two signature restaurants onsite. The notable Sanctuary Town, located right across from the resort's main lobby, acts as an extension for guests to dine and explore with distinctively designed venues offering a wide array of gastronomies: from a Burger Factory, a Sushi town, or Mama's Forno pizza prepared in a wood fire oven to a Spanish Tavern among other offerings, while live entertainment is showcased on some weekdays.

The property features six pools for relaxation, or if preferred, cabanas and sunchairs on the beach, ideal to lounge all day, soak up the sun, and unwind while savoring local and international beers or cocktails from the Beach Bar, all while surrounded by impeccable personalized service.

For those seeking a sanctuary for the senses, the Sanctuary Spa lives up to its name with a sublime atmosphere of pure indulgence. A majestic oasis, the Sanctuary Spa showcases ayurvedic treatments, hydro and cutting-edge therapies combined to offer the ultimate spa experience, including beauty shop services and couples massage cabins featuring a romantic bathtub that can be arranged with champagne and chocolate delights.

The resort is poised to be the backdrop for unequaled events facing the Caribbean Sea, with matchless facilities offering of approximate 46,000 square feet of event space, 17 event rooms of indoor and outdoor venues, and 400-people capacity in its largest space.

Guests can discover through Sanctuary Cap Cana the Dominican Republic's intrinsic beauty, an ideal destination with a variety of sophisticated activities that can be reserved through The Luxury Collection Concierge service, such as water sports, outdoor activities, shopping, and dinner reservations to once in lifetime Dominican adventures.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of more than 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit www.theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook . The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com.

About All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy®

Encompassing nine leading brands, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy® is Marriott International's all-inclusive platform, offering unparalleled amenities, diverse culinary options, and endless experiences for all ages, and tailored for each brand. The growing portfolio of 30 immersive getaways in spectacular destinations include The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa in Costa Rica and Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino. All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developerator,all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 23 resorts (8,595 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com .

