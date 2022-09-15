NexCore Group orthopedic medical office building opens in Omaha, Neb. suburb

OrthoNebraska Council Bluffs facility now open in Iowa

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over a year after breaking ground in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Denver-based health care real estate developer NexCore Group is celebrating the grand opening of a new orthopedic medical office building (MOB) located at 1260 Valley View Drive in Council Bluffs. Partnering with OrthoNebraska, the recognized leader in comprehensive orthopedic services in Omaha, the NexCore team led the single-story, 23,000-square-foot, build-to-suit specialty clinic project from concept to construction.

The new OrthoNebraska Council Bluffs location is now accepting patients and offers access to high-quality, cost-effective care just outside of Omaha for those with needs related to arthritis, osteoporosis, fractures, dislocations, torn ligaments, sprains, strains, tendon injuries, pulled muscles and more. Uniquely designed and constructed to address OrthoNebraska's comprehensive space requirements, NexCore worked with the architect, Leo A Daly, and general contractor, McCarthy Building Companies, to deliver state-of-the-art exam rooms, procedure rooms, casting rooms and a full spectrum of equipment and space for physical therapy.

"Immediate access to an X-ray, expert clinical diagnosis, casting, splinting and physical therapy under one roof is critical for getting patients on the road to recovery quickly and it is rare to find in most orthopedic MOBs," NexCore Chief Development Officer and Managing Partner Todd Varney said. "NexCore is honored to deliver this comprehensive orthopedic-focused facility for OrthoNebraska as a continuation of our commitment to the Omaha community."

"This project represents successful delivery of a project during the COVID pandemic," NexCore Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development Jim Hartmann said. "Our team developed this project virtually and was keen to utilize innovative design and construction means and methods that were more readily available given the supply chain and labor issues that ultimately led to delivering the project on time and on budget."

In a joint venture with real estate investment management firm, Harrison Street, NexCore owns this Council Bluffs building. For more information about other developments from the company, visit NexCoreGroup.com.

About NexCore Group LLC

NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing healthcare facilities including medical office buildings, wellness facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, single and multi-specialty physician buildings, life sciences facilities, seniors housing communities and transitional rehabilitation centers. NexCore partners with top healthcare systems, hospitals, physician groups, and assisted living, memory care and post-acute care operators, and reputable institutional and high net worth investors to develop, acquire and own high quality assets that serve their communities through significant job creation and the provision of quality healthcare services. NexCore is unique in the healthcare development field, specifically with a regard to a singular focus on project strategy and planning. Since 2004, the NexCore team has completed $4.7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 14.3 million square feet of healthcare properties across the country and currently manages over $2.9 billion of healthcare facilities spanning 6.8 million square feet. The company has been recognized repeatedly as one of the Top Healthcare Real Estate Developers in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare and HREI. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Md.; Charlotte N.C.; Dallas; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; and Seattle.

