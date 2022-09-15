Las Vegas Review-Journal 2022 Top Workplaces Awards at Palace Station Hotel and Casino

Learn which are the top-ranked companies at the 2022 Top Workplace Awards

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Workplaces Nevada will announce the number one companies of 2022 in an awards ceremony to be held at Palace Station Hotel & Casino Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fifty-six companies were chosen by their employees as Nevada's Top Workplaces. The specific rankings for small, midsize and large companies, and individual leadership awards will be announced at the awards ceremony.

A lunch buffet and dessert will be followed by keynote speaker Tina Quigley, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA). Her priorities for the agency include strengthening partnerships with regional economic development stakeholders and workforce training programs.

The Specialty Awards will be presented by comedian and impressionist John Di Domenico, best known for his award-winning impressions of Donald Trump, Dr. Phil and Austin Powers.

The awards ceremony will also feature a panel discussion on Retaining Top Talent in the Age of Employee Shift. The panel will be moderated by Peter Guzman, CEO and President of the Latin Chamber of Commerce and include Michael Quinn of Everi and Sean Combs of Steelhead Productions

The awards ceremony will conclude with the anticipated presentation of the first, second, and third place for small, midsize, and large Nevada Businesses.

"We expect a record number of businesses to attend this year's awards ceremony," said Tom Heaton, senior director of advertising. "This year, we have had such a positive response from our business owners from nearly every industry to Nevada Top Workplaces. I believe it's an indicator that our state's business community wants to connect for information, education and exchange of ideas. Nevada has always been resilient, innovative and respectful of our leaders' knowledge. We are on course to make this event the best ever."

Energage, a Philadelphia-based research company, conducted an extensive employee survey on 91 companies out of 1,532 which were invited to participate in the process. Energage calculated winners based solely on employee feedback.

To purchase tickets for the Top Workplaces Awards event, visit reviewjournal.com/topworkplaces , email recruitment@reviewjournal.com or call 702-380-4549.

