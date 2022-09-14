Vyopta Now Supports Oracle Enterprise Communications

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration user experience management, today announced it has added support for Oracle Enterprise Communications Products. This includes new integrations with Oracle Acme Packet (AP) Platforms and Oracle Enterprise Operations Monitor. Oracle AP Platforms are one of the leading Microsoft-certified Session Boarder Controller (SBC) solutions.

Vyopta provides organizations using both Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Oracle SBCs with complete visibility into the end-to-end call experience from origination to the PSTN. This enables companies to better monitor SIP trunk status and traffic, assuring the quality of voice/PSTN calls. Vyopta also provides detailed call records to help organizations diagnose and identify performance issues.

As remote and hybrid work have taken off, many organizations are finding it difficult to monitor and manage the edge of their enterprise UC networks. According to Microsoft, direct routing calling minutes grew eight times in 2020 alone and more than four times as many companies now use the service.

Oracle provides multi-tenancy support, security, and reliability through its Microsoft Teams direct routing solution. It also supports Operator Connect for companies in need of a managed services-style approach to Microsoft Teams voice.

"By supporting Oracle SBCs, we empower customers to better troubleshoot call issues for Microsoft Teams direct routing and broader voice environments," said Jonathan Sass, Vice President of Product for Vyopta. "We're helping organizations better manage the quality, reliability, and performance across their entire environment."

Vyopta , a leader in digital collaboration user experience management, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

