LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Alithya announces directors' election results

Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya" or the "Company") today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually. A total of 70,172,516 Class A subordinate voting shares and 7,171,616 Class B multiple voting shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 89.26% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding shares as of July 18, 2022, the record date for the Meeting.

Alithya's Board of Directors had fixed at ten the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. All ten director nominees proposed for election in Alithya's Management Information Circular dated July 18, 2022 were duly elected by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the election of directors were as follows:


Votes for

(%)

Votes withheld

(%)

Dana Ades-Landy

99.89 %

0.11 %

André P. Brosseau

99.88 %

0.12 %

Robert Comeau

99.89 %

0.11 %

Mélissa Gilbert

99.89 %

0.11 %

Lucie Martel

98.40 %

1.60 %

Paul Raymond

99.88 %

0.12 %

James B. Renacci

99.88 %

0.12 %

Ghyslain Rivard

96.41 %

3.59 %

C. Lee Thomas

99.89 %

0.11 %

Pierre Turcotte

97.91 %

2.09 %

Virtual Meeting and Webcast

In the context of the ongoing pandemic, Alithya held the Meeting virtually again this year out of concern for the safety of its shareholders, employees, directors and other Meeting attendees.

An audio webcast will be available shortly after the Meeting in the Investors section of Alithya's website.

About Alithya 

Alithya is a trusted leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of approximately 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The Company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application modernisation services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-announces-directors-election-results-301624799.html

SOURCE Alithya

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.