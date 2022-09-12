Modern Health Recognizes Mental Health Advocates on Final Day of Elevate

Following keynote addresses from Naomi Osaka and Abby Wambach, Modern Health announces winners of inaugural industry awards program, Modern Health Heroes

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , a leading workplace mental health platform supporting enterprises globally, concluded its two-day global conference Elevate this week by announcing the winners of its inaugural industry awards program, Modern Health Heroes . Aimed at recognizing HR professionals and licensed mental health care providers who have gone above and beyond to support the mental health and general well-being of the communities they serve, the 2022 Modern Health Heroes are Kelly Keegan , Vice President of People at Built In, and Carly Bassett , Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Co-Founder of Moonstone Counseling.

Selected by a diverse panel of licensed mental health care professionals and HR leaders, Keegan and Bassett represent the extraordinary individuals who put the needs of others before their own in the midst of a global mental health crisis.

"I am absolutely honored to be selected as one of the Modern Health Heroes," said Keegan. "I've made it a personal mission to advocate for mental health and to destigmatize mental health support. I constantly seek out ways to support others by openly discussing my experience with therapy in front of employees and encouraging anyone to reach out to me with questions. I am most proud of fostering an environment that practices vulnerability, creates a safe space for employee voices, and brings important conversations to the forefront."

In addition to being featured in Quartz , Modern Health Heroes' media partner, Modern Health is making a donation to the winners' mental health non-profit organization of choice.

"I am so honored to receive this award and so appreciate the recognition mental health and providers have received in recent years," said Bassett. "My belief is that mental health care access is needed across the lifespan, and I especially feel called to support older adults, who are historically the most isolated and underserved group. One of my proudest accomplishments has been to be a part of building a group practice during a pandemic whose mission is to create more opportunities for clinicians to enter into practice, and in turn, create exponentially greater access for clients in my community to receive the care they desperately need."

Modern Health Heroes also recognized the following finalists and honorable mentions:

Mental Health Care Provider Finalists:

HR Professional Finalists:

Honorable Recognitions:

Honoring the Modern Health Heroes aligned with the theme of Elevate 2022: inspiring cultural change in workforce mental health. With more than 5,000 registered attendees and over 60 speakers, the event featured 28 interactive sessions with high-profile individuals like Abby Wambach, Naomi Osaka, Maverick Carter, and Hill Harper. Leaders and industry experts from the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), WHOOP, Atlassian, Intel, GoodRx, and Rivian joined conversations on destigmatizing mental health, breaking down barriers of access to clinical care and providing strategies to navigate the future of mental wellness in the workplace. Sessions are available to view on-demand here .

"I was blown away by the vulnerability and candor on display at Elevate this year," said Modern Health founder and CEO, Alyson Watson. "While the challenges of the past few years have shone a spotlight on mental health, it requires bravery to talk about personal struggles publicly but that bravery ultimately inspires others to come forward with their own stories. I'm eternally grateful to every person who participated in Elevate this year because it represents a commitment to drive change by talking openly about a topic that society has traditionally stigmatized."

Industry research was also released during Elevate, The State of Employee Mental Health in an Uncertain World , taking a closer look at the shift from a state of crisis to a culture of mental health in the workforce. The research, commissioned by Modern Health and conducted by Forrester Consulting for the second year in a row, set out to uncover how employers are responding to employees' dramatically increasing needs for mental health support after several years of an unrelenting global pandemic, political and social unrest, economic uncertainty, and much more.

