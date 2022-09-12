Lycoming College surges to highest-ever ranking in U.S. News Best Colleges

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycoming College once again moved up in the U.S. News and World Report National Liberal Arts Colleges ranking for 2022-2023, leaping 13 spots to land at No. 111. U.S. News & World Report provides objective college rankings that help students and their families compare the academic quality of higher education institutions across the country. Lycoming's ascent in industry rankings over several years is evidence of the rising quality and value of a Lycoming education.

Careers of significance and lives of meaning begin at Lycoming—a nationally-ranked liberal arts and sciences college in Pennsylvania. Think deeply and act boldly at Lycoming. (PRNewsfoto/Lycoming College) (PRNewswire)

Lycoming's ascent over several years is evidence of the rising quality and value of a Lycoming education.

Lycoming was once again named a top performer in the U.S. News and World Report Social Mobility ranking, rising 21 spots to the No. 11 position, providing validation that the College's efforts to graduate a high percentage of Pell-awarded students has been successful.

U.S. News ranks institutions based on multiple factors of academic quality, including graduation rates, social mobility, and faculty resources. The College's investments in high-impact academic programs — including efforts to increase access to experiential learning opportunities such as internships, research, and global education, as well as improving its student-faculty ratio from 12:1 to 11:1 — have been central features to Lycoming's continued ascent in U.S. News.

"Lycoming continues to innovate, invest in our facilities and provide students with transformative opportunities, and it is gratifying to see our efforts reflected in improved rankings" said Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College. "While rankings have their limitations, they remain a valuable resource for college-bound students pursuing a post-secondary education. I strongly encourage prospective students and their families to visit Lycoming College to learn more about how the College can positively impact their education and life."

The Princeton Review again named Lycoming one of the Best 388 Colleges and Universities and included Lycoming on its Best Value List. Lycoming also came in at No. 89 in the Washington Monthly 2022 Liberal Arts Colleges Ranking. Lycoming College's full U.S. News and World Report profile is available at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/lycoming-college-3293.

About Lycoming College

Founded in 1812, Lycoming College is one of the nation's oldest and most respected liberal arts colleges. Today, our community of 1,200 active learners from 31 states and territories and 15 countries comprises a student body that is 35 percent domestic students of color or international, all of whom work with our renowned scholars to craft customized combinations of market-driven majors, minors and concentrations across our 40+ academic programs. Students compete in 19 NCAA Division III sports, participate in faculty-driven research, thrive in a robust program of internship experiences, and study abroad in more than two dozen countries. Lycoming College has one of the highest endowment-per-student ratios in the country. The institution is a member of the Annapolis Group of Liberal Arts Colleges and is recognized by The Princeton Review as one of The 388 Best Colleges. Lycoming College is dedicated to providing a high-quality liberal arts and sciences education for all students. Learn more at http://www.lycoming.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lycoming College