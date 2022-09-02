CME Group Reports 22% ADV Growth in August 2022

Highest-ever August for Equity Index ADV

Record SOFR futures and options OI

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its August 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 22% to 21.2 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

August 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional August 2022 product highlights compared to August 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 51%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 39%

Interest Rate ADV increased 20%

Options ADV increased 18%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 98%

Micro Products ADV

ADV outside the United States increased 20% to 5.6 million contracts, including 37% growth in APAC, 26% in Latin America and 14% in EMEA

BrokerTec U.S. Treasury average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 23% to $111.4B , European Repo ADNV increased 21% to €343.7B and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 18% to $268B

