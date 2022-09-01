PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS MANAGEMENT CHANGES

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports that Ms. Dganit Kramer has been appointed as the Company's Deputy CEO. The effective date of her office is yet to be determined. In her last positions, Ms. Kramer served as Acting CEO as well as Deputy CEO and Vice President of The Private Division at Yes, Pelephone and Bezeq International.

In addition, Ms. Miri Takutiel has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The effective date of her office is yet to be determined. In her last positions, Ms. Takutiel served as Head of Economics and Head of Planning and Corporate at Bezeq. In this position, Ms. Tkutiel will be replacing Mr. Tamir Amar, who will conclude his term on September 4, 2022. For further information please see the Company's press release and immediate report (on Form 6-K) dated July 20, 2022. Ms. Sigal Tzadok, Head of the Finance Department and the Company Comptroller will serve as acting Chief Financial Officer of the Company during the period from September 4, 2022 until Ms. Takutiel takes office.

Also, Mr. Yevgeny Dolkart was appointed as Vice President of Human Resources and Operations. The effective date of his office is yet to be determined. In his last potions in the Company, Mr. Dolkart served as Head of Salary, Benefits and Human Resources Planning and as Head of Operations and Procurement. In this position, Mr. Dolkart will be replacing Ms. Addie Koren, who has notified the CEO of her resignation from the Company.

