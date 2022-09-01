Mazda Reports August Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 25,426 vehicles, a decrease of 6.7 percent compared to August 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 191,621 vehicles; a decrease of 23.1 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in August, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 10.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CX-30 (PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 4,208 vehicles in August, a decrease of 29 percent compared to August 2021.

Sales Highlights

Best-ever August sales of CX-30 with 4,765 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported August sales of 4,754 vehicles, a decrease of 19.5 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 25 percent, with 35,115 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 5,139 vehicles, an increase of 75.3 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 17.4 percent, with 25,850 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























August August YOY % % MTD

August August YOY % % MTD



2022 2021 Change DSR

2022 2021 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,100 2,463 (14.7) % (18.0) %

18,120 28,024 (35.3) % (35.7) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 888 962 (7.7) % (11.2) %

7259 16,878 (57.0) % (57.2) %

Mazda 3 HB 1,212 1,501 (19.3) % (22.4) %

10861 11,146 (2.6) % (3.0) %























Mazda6 0 1,435 (100.0) % (100.0) %

335 13,239 (97.5) % (97.5) %























MX-5 Miata 752 881 (14.6) % (17.9) %

3,819 8,784 (56.5) % (56.7) %

MX-5 327 334 (2.1) % (5.9) %

1406 3,462 (59.4) % (59.6) %

MXR 425 547 (22.3) % (25.3) %

2413 5,322 (54.7) % (54.9) %























CX-3

380 - -

- 5,067 - -

CX-30 4,765 4,391 8.5 % 4.3 %

32532 43,893 (25.9) % (26.2) %

CX-5 12,920 15,329 (15.7) % (19.0) %

105733 124,248 (14.9) % (15.3) %

CX-9 2,106 2,383 (11.6) % (15.0) %

20205 25,912 (22.0) % (22.4) %

CX-50 2,783 0 - -

10553 0 - -

MX-30 0 0 - -

324 0 - -























CARS 2,852 4,779 (40.3) % (42.6) %

22,274 50,047 (55.5) % (55.7) %

TRUCKS 22,574 22,483 0.4 % (3.5) %

169,347 199,121 (15.0) % (15.4) %























TOTAL 25,426 27,262 (6.7) % (10.3) %

191,621 249,168 (23.1) % (23.5) %













































*Selling Days 26 25





204 203





























Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations