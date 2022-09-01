Khiron, the Global Leader in Medical Cannabis Launches New Cannabis Products in Europe including Stellar Genetics from California

New products to be distributed through Khiron's new wholly-owned subsidiary Pharmadrug Production GmbH

Khiron introduces new THC-dominant full-spectrum extract KHIRIOX 25/1, and non-irradiated flower varieties KHIRON Gelato 19/1 and KHIRON Caramel 5/7 in the European market

Khiron's expanded medical product portfolio in Europe will provide a broader patient base with in-demand products

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Europe and Latin America, announces its new medical product portfolio in Europe. The new products, which are already being promoted to prescribers, pharmacies, and patients, will be exclusively distributed through Khiron's wholly-owned Pharmadrug Production GmbH and will be available to pharmacies and patients in Germany and the UK in the coming weeks.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CNW Group/Khiron Life Sciences Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The THC-dominant full-spectrum extract KHIRIOX 25/1 combines the medicinal properties and areas of application of the established THC isolate formulations (dronabinol) with the specific advantages of a full spectrum extract. This new product is based on Khiron's current top selling and effective extract formulation in Latin America.

Khiron will also introduce non-irradiated flower varieties KHIRON Gelato 19/1 and KHIRON Caramel 5/7. These varieties are very popular in California among consumers and patients and are in very high demand in Europe.

Franziska Katterbach, President of Khiron Europe, stated: "With the acquisition of Pharmadrug, Khiron is now able to completely control the value chain in Europe, and we can introduce new products that are in high demand in the European market with potential higher margins. With these new additions to our medical portfolio, Khiron Europe now covers the entire spectrum of chemotypes, therapies and routes of administration in the interest of all our European prescribers and patients. With our new medical products, we offer patients what they want and need. Especially our new flower varieties Gelato and Caramel illustrate that medicine does not have to be bitter."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading global medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and focus on creating access to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Peru, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and board of directors.

Visit Khiron online at https://investors.khiron.ca.

About Pharmadrug Production GmbH

Pharmadrug GmbH has been active worldwide for more than 30 years as a manufacturer and wholesaler of medicinal products and active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as holding a licence to handle narcotics in Germany. Pharmadrug GmbH is EU-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) and EU-GDP (Good Distribution Practice) certified, fulfilling the European guidelines for the highest quality standards.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may include statements pertaining to the expected synergies and benefits to the Company from the acquisition of the Target as well as statements as to business strategy. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release reflect management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available and on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the expected benefits to be realized by Khiron's business as a result of the acquisition of the Target, and assumptions regarding market opportunities in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates and where it seeks to operate.

Although management believes that its expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, forward-looking information is always subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of management, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: general economic conditions, adverse conditions in capital markets, political uncertainties, counterparty risk, failing to obtain required regulatory requirements and approvals, failure to maintain required permits and licences, business integration risks, as well as those other risk factors discussed in Khiron's most recent annual information form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

As a result of the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this press release. Readers are further cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive, and there may be other risks and uncertainties, presently unknown to management of the Company, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Khiron disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information disclosed herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE, NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VEMTIRE EXCHANGE), ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

