JETSET Pilates® Enters Exponential Growth Mode with Multiple Franchise Signings Underway

Miami's most established and evolved pilates experience is months away from more than doubling its South Florida footprint

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates® is in rapid expansion mode, growing its studio footprint throughout South Florida and statewide with its first ever round of franchising underway.

JETSET launched franchise applications in 2022 and notably attracted almost 200 inquiries in the initial 60 days. With new applications being submitted daily, the brand has already issued preliminary approval to five franchise applicants which will more than double its current footprint by early 2023.

The first JETSET Pilates franchise studios are anticipated to open in early 2023, with locations approved in Doral and Fort Lauderdale. The Fort Lauderdale location marks the brand's first studio outside of Miami Dade County.

The brand will first expand its footprint throughout South Florida, with applications in review for studios in key markets including Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Aventura, Sunny Isles, Delray, Boca Raton, Vero Beach, Jupiter, West Palm Beach and as far as Orlando, Naples, Tampa and Jacksonville.

JETSET will open its first applications outside of Florida in the first quarter of 2023 and has already received significant out-of-state interest, including in New York and Texas. The brand's leadership team projects multi-state, triple digit unit numbers by 2025.

The success and speed of JETSET's first ever franchise expansion was ignited and fueled by its visionary founder, Tamara Galinsky. Tamara introduced JETSET Pilates in 2010, attracting a large and loyal fanbase dedicated to the unique and challenging 50-minute workout. JETSET's combination of traditional pilates, intentional choreography and seamless transitions set to energizing, curated playlists delivers transformative results, fast.

"This moment in the JETSET story is a strong testament to the power of our brand and its ability to replicate. JETSET was created based on my vision to combine a transformative and effective workout with a mind-body connection while creating space to foster relationships. I'm energized daily by the JETSET community, whether I'm visiting a studio in person or seeing our clients share results on social media. Franchising has been part of our business plan since our earliest days so it is exciting to see it come to life to such intense demand from both clients and franchise applicants."

- Tamara Galinsky, JETSET Pilates Founder and Brand President

The brand's explosive growth is powered by a leadership team with a combined three decades of experience in boutique fitness and franchising. The ambitious team is deeply committed to maintaining the founder's vision, the exceptional studio experience, and the success of the franchise partners.

JETSET's rapid growth is momentous for the founder and brand but more importantly for the brand's devoted community. Current JETSETters™ will gain access to new, conveniently located locations and additional class times while the community grows, welcoming new members to each location.

In addition to its uniquely local, long term client base, JETSET regularly attracts out of state and international drop-in guests. With its home base and prominent studio locations in Miami, JETSET became a recognized brand outside of Miami well before expanding its studio footprint.

JETSETters™ flock to JETSET Pilates studios for signature 50-minute classes consisting of pilates-inspired exercises choreographed with seamless, efficient transitions. The resistance and cardio training takes place on JETSET's custom advanced reformer, designed by the brand's founder, in partnership with the brand's innovative equipment manufacturing partner.

JETSET is committed to maintaining intimate class sizes, with studios accommodating a maximum of 12 to 16 reformers, with this personalized experience being a cornerstone of the JETSET experience in contrast to other concepts. Other signature elements of the experience that will be consistent throughout every studio including a sleek, modern design and build out, brand scent, custom apparel, and social media friendly light and signage.

The brand's exceptional client facing experience is rated on par with top global names in boutique fitness brands in terms of equipment quality, instructor caliber, and results. Behind the scenes, the overwhelming number of first round franchise applicants are drawn to the brand's attractive business model which provides a unique pathway to successfully investing in and growing with the multibillion dollar boutique fitness industry.

For information on franchising, visit: https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/ .

