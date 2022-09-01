First patent issued in Europe for Orexo's adrenaline product OX640

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) today announces that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted the first European patent specifically relating to OX640, Orexo's nasal adrenaline rescue medication based on the amorphOX® drug delivery platform.

The new patent, EP 3 962 455 B1, provides protection for the OX640 product in Europe until May 2041. Orexo has multiple patent applications filed in other territories and expect to continuously strengthen the patent portfolio for OX640.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, said: "OX640 is a unique and innovative new product to be used for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions. I am pleased that the innovation has been recognized by the EPO, an important step towards making this life-saving medication available for patients in Europe. In addition to its excellent chemical stability, the clinical data that are anticipated later this year, and its significant market potential, securing strong patent protection for OX640 is clearly important for our discussions with potential partners."

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2021 amounted to SEK 565 million and the number of employees was 121. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

