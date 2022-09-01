Filevine Invests in Growing Customer Base with the Launch of Innovators, Its Official User Community

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine , the leading legal work platform, announced today their continued focus on customers with the addition of an online user community. Filevine Innovators, a product-focused online forum, is the official community for Filevine users to connect. Innovators is open to Filevine's 25,000+ users, where they are encouraged to engage with each other and the company on all things Filevine.

As Filevine's customer base grows in number and diversity across organizations and legal practice areas, users are constantly seeking guidance on maximizing their use of the Filevine platform. Members of Innovators have access to categorized discussions on various topics, including upcoming events, product discussions, and a crowd-sourced best practices hub called "Ask a User." The community also hosts a public job board for members to post or browse current openings in the industry. The launch of Innovators further solidifies Filevine's focus on customers and comes shortly after the appointment of a leader for its Customers For Life team, Alison Holmlund, Chief Customer Officer.

"Filevine is a powerful and robust platform that is being used in a multitude of different ways across our vast user base. As a result, our customers are continuously seeking best practices and advice from others who use the platform similarly. Until now, there hasn't been a place to go to quickly and easily make those connections with other users," shares Holmlund. "Our hope is that Innovators becomes that place; where people learn, evolve and grow their use of Filevine through the connections they make with our user community and with us."

Along with categorized discussions, the community houses groups for members to connect based on commonalities like practice areas or geography. A private group inside Innovators serves as the primary communication channel for Filevine's Client Advisory Board (CAB). Members of Filevine CAB are highly engaged customers from diverse practice areas and locations. They meet quarterly with key team members to mastermind the product, corporate strategy, and other relevant topics. Between these highly individualized conversations and the new user community, Filevine is placing the voice of the customer as the top priority in everything it does.

"Filevine is constantly creating new ways for us to deliver legal services effectively," said Ryan McKeen of Connecticut Trial Firm, a CAB member. "Lawyers are generally closed off from sharing ideas. The Innovators community is an exception. There is a real hacker spirit to it. Where lawyers freely share their best ideas. It is refreshing."

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering all organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics, over 25,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is the top legal software company on the Inc. 5000 list, has been named one of the Utah Business Fast 50, and is among the top 50 fastest-growing privately-owned software companies according to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

