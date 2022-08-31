Zocdoc booking data points to a rise in mid-summer preventive care, for kids and grownups alike, and an uptick in mental healthcare appointments

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Zocdoc Reports: Back to School & Office " is a comprehensive data analysis of back-to-school (and office!) related appointment booking trends. With June-August being the busiest months for kids' annual check-ups, according to historical Zocdoc booking data, we're taking a look at how some relevant appointment trends have shifted from July 2021 to July 2022.

The data shows how people are engaging in the customary pediatric school preparation appointments, along with similar visit types for the grownups. With an increasing number of adults going back to in-person work a few days each week , and kids gearing up for the new school year, Americans are checking their preventive healthcare boxes – and making sure to be mindful of their mental health.

Pre-classroom care gets an A+

Most schools are expected to operate in-person this fall. With many kids still catching up on preventive care put off during the pandemic, parents are ensuring their kids get the care they need before the busy school year begins. Between July 2021 and July 2022:

Annual pediatric check-up appointments increased by 11%

Pediatric vaccine appointments increased by 28%

Pediatric dental cleaning and preventive care increased by 38%

Pediatric acne and dermatology consultation appointments increased by 75%

Additionally, with the toll of the ongoing pandemic wearing on children and adolescents, including over 44% of high school students experiencing persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, mental health is a top priority for kids (and their parents) as they head into a new school year. Between July 2021 and July 2022:

Pediatric mental health appointment bookings increased by 23%

greater usage of virtual care for mental health than for any other specialty 75% of these pediatric mental health appointments were virtual, reflecting the continual trend towardthan for any other specialty

Mom and Dad make the healthcare honor roll

The start of the school year often includes a return to longer days for parents, as they balance their own schedule with the scholastic and extracurricular activities of their kids. This year, parents look to be getting some important preventive care appointments out of the way before life gets extra-hectic. Between July 2021 and July 2022:

Annual physical appointments increased by 10%

Immunization appointments (excluding COVID-19 vaccines) increased by 56%

Annual PAP smear / GYN exam appointments increased by 12%

Between anxiety over back-to-office transitions, and a general increase in mental health issues, adults are making sure to get their mental health docs in a row before summer ends. Between July 2021 and July 2022:

Psychiatry and psychology / therapy consultation appointments increased by 38%

Psychiatric medication management and review appointments increased by 42%

Of the psychiatric medication management and review appointments in July 2022 , 91% were virtual

