InMode to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Sept. 13, 2022, at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel.

The presentation is scheduled for 1:25 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and will be webcast from InMode's Investor Relations website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/. Yair Malca will also hold one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 14. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Baird representative.

For more information about the event, visit InMode's investor relations site here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

