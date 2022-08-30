Churchill Management Group's President, Randy Conner, Ranked #12 in Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Churchill Management Group's President, Randy Conner, ranked in the top 15 on Forbes Magazine's recently released list of America's Top Wealth Advisors on August 24, 2022. Mr. Conner was also previously named the #1 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for CA – Los Angeles by Forbes in 2022 on April 7, 2022*.

Churchill's President, Randy Conner. (PRNewswire)

In compiling its list, Forbes Magazine evaluated over 35,000 advisors based on industry experience, assets under management, compliance records, and approach to working with clients.

"At Churchill Management, we believe that close personal attention and a commitment to building wealth over the long term is key to helping clients achieve their personal and financial goals," said Randy Conner, President of Churchill Management Group. "We appreciate that Forbes has acknowledged our dedication to this goal."

About Churchill Management Group

Founded in 1963, Churchill Management serves over 6,000 clients with combined assets of over $6.9 billion as of June 30, 2022. The firm credits its success to a combination of its commitment to communication, dedicated 1:1 client service relationship, and unique blend of Tactical and Fully Invested strategies tailored around Comprehensive Financial Planning.

Disclosures: The rating may not be representative of any one client's experience because the rating reflects a quantitative and qualitative analysis of factors that may include only a sample of the experience of CMG's Clients. The ranking is not indicative of future performance.

*FORBES TOP 250 WEALTH ADVISORS FOR 2022 & FORBES BEST IN STATE WEALTH ADVISORS 2022 ranking is for Randy Conner of Churchill Management Group ("CMG"). CMG did not pay a fee to participate in the Rankings but may purchase reprints of the Forbes article. The ranking, which was developed by Forbes' partner Shook Research, is based on in-person and telephone due-diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm for advisors who have a minimum of seven years of experience. The ranking algorithm is based on quality of practice learned through telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking.

(PRNewsfoto/Churchill Management Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Churchill Management Group