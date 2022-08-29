VietChallenge, Hectagon, and HUB Global Announce BLOCK CHAMPION

A Global Pitch Competition for Blockchain Startups with Prize Pool up to $300,000

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VietChallenge (a non-profit startup accelerator focused on supporting emerging technologies and entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds) is partnering with Hectagon (the world's first DAO-governed Web3 Venture Capital platform) and HUB Global (one of the most established blockchain investment funds in Southeast Asia) to launch Block Champion, a new blockchain start-up competition for emerging Web3 entrepreneurs and developers from around the globe. The competition discovers the most innovative blockchain solutions and foster their growth through mentorship, networking and access to funding.

The event was conceived at the heels of VietChallenge's Blockchain Roundtable in December 2021, a private gathering of blockchain experts, founders, and investors, that counted in its attendance the leadership of prominent names in the space such as Sky Mavis/Axie Infinity, CoinList, Republic, Kyber Network, DelChain, among others. Through this gathering, VietChallenge formed an alliance with Hectagon and HUB Global, together joining resources to meet the appetite for access to funding and mentorship of the world's best blockchain projects.

[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oapmVFa-SHQ&t=3s]

[The "Cross-Pacific Blockchain Roundtable" in NYC last year set the foundation for Block Champion, a global blockchain startup competition]

All blockchain projects are welcome to apply with no preferences for where the companies are located or what stage they have reached. Finalists will be eligible for the following benefits:

Investment commitments in exchange for a security stake in each finalist or the equivalence in terms of token assets or stablecoins (USDT, USDC, or BUSD). A prize pool of $300,000 (US) has been established for these investments.

The opportunity to travel to New York City , USA for in-person accelerator programs and a one-on-one mentorship program, prior to the Grand Finale event in December 2022 .

Access to an extensive network of 100+ industry experts, international investors, VC firms, and like-minded entrepreneurs.

"HUB Global is beyond thrilled to be a part of organizing Block Champion Global Start-up Competition. Our mission to discover and incubate rising Web3 start-ups is in perfect alignment with that of the team at VietChallenge. We can't wait to welcome start-ups and founders to this competition."- Henry Tran, Co-Founder, HUB Global.

"As a Venture Capital Funding Platform for Web3 projects, joining hands with VietChallenge and HUB Global to organize BlockChampion is a significant movement of Hectagon to expand our investment portal and to reach more potential Web3 projects. We are proud to have respected advisors and investors such as Japanese billionaire and serial entrepreneur Mr.Taizo Son, founder and CEO of Mistletoe to be part of Hectagon and our Investment Council. We believe with the successful launch of our TGE and a strong community of over 50,000 members, we can be a great support to the most promising Web3 startups in the space." - Linh Han, CEO of Hectagon Finance. Read more about recent successful TGE events of Hectagon in the news.

"After 7 years of successfully connecting entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds and start-ups with funding and mentorship through our regular track competition, we're tremendously excited to partner with Hectagon and HUB Global to add a new global blockchain competition to the VietChallenge ecosystem. With Block Champion, we aim to bring together the most promising Web3 start-ups from all around the world and to connect them with some of the best industry experts as well as ample funding opportunities and network connections."- Mai Zymaris, Founder and President of VietChallenge.

Block Champion Global Start-Up Competition will accept applications from August 25, 2022 to September 30, 2022. Interested blockchain start-ups and developers can submit their applications at blockchampion.network . All related questions and press inquiries can be directed to contact@blockchampion.network.

About us

Emmerse is the blockchain division of VietChallenge, Inc, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Boston, USA. Founded in 2015, VietChallenge has attracted over 800+ global startups from 20+ countries to compete in its flagship startup pitching competitions and awarded $300,000+ in cash with no strings attached. Since inception, VietChallenge helped raise $60M+ for its contestants and connected them with a global network of hundreds of experts, mentors, and prominent entrepreneurs across all industries.

Hectagon is the world's first DAO-governed web3 venture capital funding platform for everyone. Founded by Linh Han, a Forbes 30 Under 30 nominee, Hectagon decentralizes venture capital investing for the average investors, allowing anyone to participate in early web3 start-up investments and to obtain governance power in their protocol by owning its native Hecta tokens.

HUB Global is one of the most established blockchain venture capital in Southeast Asia. Besides being an investment fund, Hub Global dedicates itself to building the startup community by hosting an accelerator program and organizing 2 hackathons for community-driven blockchain projects and NFT games. Through its broad network, Hub Global has invested in Southeast Asia start-ups across a range of verticals such as GameFi, social NFT, Metaverse, DeFi, Infrastructure, Marketplace, and Game Guild

