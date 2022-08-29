TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO RAISE THE VOLUME ON 'BEATOVEN.AI,' A FIRST OF ITS KIND, ROYALTY-FREE MUSIC PLATFORM FOR CONTENT CREATORS

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to launch PR campaign for Beatoven.ai's artificial intelligence music generator that will help professional and recreational content creators compose custom, mood-based music that suits every part of a video or podcast royalty-free.

TransMedia Group will compose and distribute Beatoven.ai's messages to both trade and consumer media who will want to share this breakthrough with their respective communities," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

"Artificial intelligence is now a one-of-its-kind composer from whom artists, digital marketing professionals, influencers and social media mavens will love extracting a quick royalty-free musical accompaniment for their creations," she said.

TransMedia said it's publicity will show how content creators will now be able to compose for their creation's original music in a few simple steps:

"First, they can pick a music genre or style from a vast library, then make it your own as easy-to-follow keystrokes will help them to make custom cuts, change the mood, and after hitting compose, Beatoven.ai's composer delivers multiple options for securing a royalty free track just for them," said Mazzone.

"Our campaign will show how Beathoven.ai, literally gives subscribers creative license to easily find the perfect music online to insert into their content."

TransMedia said it will also introduce Mansoor, the founder of Beatoven.ai, who was born in an illustrious family of sitar players in India credited with designing the modern sitar.

Mansoor is a 7th generation musician and son of world-renowned sitar player Ustad Chhote Rahimat Khan.

During his 17- year career as a recording artist & live performer, Mansoor built his music technology business, Beatoven.ai, with co-founder Siddharth Bhardwaj and has performed worldwide, including at prestigious festivals in India and the US. He also has several releases to his credit on various streaming platforms.

TransMedia Group plans to raise media traction for Beatoven.ai to help Mansoor reach more social media and productions using his royalty free, easy to edit music.

Beatoven.ai's mission is to provide a library of music and creative tool with unique musical content that is user friendly for creators to enhance their videos or moving images and graphics.

TransMedia will pitch Beatoven.ai to media alerting Mansoor will be attending Expos in Los Angeles & San Mateo in September, then afterward in NYC, Atlanta; and November in San Francisco.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.

