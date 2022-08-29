PBC publishes Cannabis Banking Directory as a Free Industry Resource

Directory provides vetted list of Financial Institutions (FIs) that serve the cannabis industry ahead of annual conference for industry executives

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We need a bank - who will work with us?" is a common question across the cannabis industry. The Cannabis Banking Directory, published by the PBC Conference team, is a direct response to this question. Dubbed The Green Pages, the Directory lists 40 Financial Institutions (FIs) that serve the cannabis industry and gave PBC Conference approval to be listed. Additional FIs chose to not be listed for a variety of reasons. This inaugural edition is a free resource (https://www.pbcconference.com/cannabis-banking-directory) and will help make it easier for cannabis operators and all cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) to find access to banking options across the nation.

PBC publishes Cannabis Banking Directory, listing Financial Institutions (FIs) that serve the cannabis industry.

PBC Conference CEO, Joshua Radbod, sums up his organization's core mission as "helping Financial Institutions, CRBs, Government and Partners find each other, connect, and grow together."

The Cannabis Banking Directory is one of several industry resources offered by PBC. Their premier offering is a two-day conference held in Washington, D.C. that brings together executives in the cannabis banking industry, as well as those working across cannabis compliance, legislation, regulation, and in ancillary businesses that address seed-to-sale tracking, cannabis data, 280E taxes, HR & Payroll, and insurance.

Attendees hear the latest from Regulators and Legislators during Keynote Speeches by Congresswomen, a Senator, IRS Commissioners, an NFL Athlete, a Lieutenant Governor, and a National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Board Member. After participating in engaging panel sessions with cannabis industry executives, attendees browse leading solutions in the exhibit area, and end each day networking with clients, partners, and peers during PBC hosted happy hours.

About: PBC Conference was founded in 2018 as an executive-level annual conference for cannabis payments, banking, and compliance and has since expanded to offer additional industry resources (Cannabis Banking Ecosystem Report, Cannabis Banking Directory, and strategic advisory services (PBC Strategy). This year's PBC Conference will be held on September 7th – 8th, 2022, in Washington D.C. at the Capital Hilton Hotel. All-Access Passes include two days of engaging content from keynotes and panel sessions, an exhibit area with leading vendors and service providers, PBC Awards ceremony, and networking during coffee breaks and two happy hours. More information and registration at www.pbcconference.com

View original content:

SOURCE PBC Conference