HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES PRICING TERMS OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR SUBORDINATED NOTES

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 2 August 2022, HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company,' 'we' or 'us') launched three separate offers to purchase for cash up to a total of U.S.$70,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the 'Maximum Amount') of outstanding notes listed in the table below. We refer to the outstanding notes listed in the table below collectively as the 'Notes' and separately as a 'series' of Notes. We refer to each offer to purchase a series of Notes as a 'Cash Offer', and collectively as the 'Cash Offers.'

The Cash Offers are made upon the terms and are subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated 2 August 2022 relating to the Notes (the 'Offer to Purchase') and the related certification instruction letter (together with the Offer to Purchase, the 'Offer Documents'). The Offer Documents are available at the following link: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/hsbc/ .

The following are ineligible to participate in these Cash Offers (each, an 'Ineligible Holder'):

A 'qualified institutional buyer' within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ' Securities Act' ).

A holder of an aggregate principal amount of $200,000 or more in the relevant series of the Notes.

All other holders of Notes are eligible to participate in the Cash Offers (such other holders, the 'Cash Offer Qualified Holders'). Holders participating in the Cash Offers are required to certify that they are Cash Offer Qualified Holders.

The Company today announces that on the terms and subject to the conditions in the Offer to Purchase, set forth in the table below is the 'Consideration' for each series of Notes, as calculated at 11:00 am (New York City time) on the date hereof (the 'Price Determination Date') in accordance with the Offer to Purchase. References to '$' are to U.S. dollars.

Title of Notes CUSIP Maturity Date Principal

Amount

Outstanding Reference Security Reference

Yield Fixed

Spread Consideration per

$1,000 principal amount 7.35% Subordinated

Notes Due 2032 404280AE9 November 27,

2032 $222,042,000 US Treasury 2.875%

due May 15, 2032

(US91282CEP23) 3.128 % +235 basis

points

('bps') $1,145.10 7.625% Subordinated

Notes Due 2032 404280AF6 May 17,

2032 $483,613,000 3.128 % +235 bps $1,159.91 7.625% Subordinated

Notes Due 2032 Rule 144A

Notes:

404280AD1 Reg S Notes:

G4634UAV4 May 17,

2032 $4,300,000 3.128 % +235 bps $1,159.91

In addition to the Consideration, holders whose Notes of a given series are accepted for purchase will also be paid a cash amount equal to accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from, and including, the last interest payment date for such Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date, rounded to the nearest cent (such amount in respect of a series of Notes, 'Accrued Interest'). Accrued Interest will be payable on the Settlement Date. For the avoidance of doubt, interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Cash Offers. Under no circumstances will any interest be payable to holders because of any delay on the part of Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as depositary, The Depository Trust Company ('DTC') or any other party in the transmission of funds to holders.

Each Cash Offer will expire at 11:59 pm (New York City time) today, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company in its sole discretion (such date and time with respect to a Cash Offer, as the same may be extended, the 'Expiration Time'). Notes tendered for purchase may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to 11:59 pm (New York City time) today (such date and time with respect to a Cash Offer, as the same may be extended, the 'Withdrawal Date'), but not thereafter, unless the relevant Cash Offer is extended or earlier terminated by the Company in its sole discretion. The settlement date is expected to be the third business day after the Expiration Time, or 1 September 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated in respect of a Cash Offer by the Company in its sole discretion (such date with respect to a Cash Offer, as the same may be extended, the 'Settlement Date').

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer Documents, holders who validly tender Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time and whose Notes (i) have not been validly withdrawn at or prior to the Withdrawal Date and (ii) are accepted for purchase by us, will receive the Consideration specified in the table above for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes, which will be payable in cash on the Settlement Date as described above.

If the Company terminates a Cash Offer, all Notes tendered pursuant to such Cash Offer will be returned promptly to the tendering holders thereof.

The Company reserves the right to (i) delay accepting any Notes, extend any Cash Offer, or, upon failure of a condition to be satisfied or waived prior to the Expiration Time for a Cash Offer, terminate such Cash Offer and not accept any Notes; and (ii) amend, modify or waive the terms of the Cash Offers in any respect, including waiver of any conditions to consummation of the Cash Offers, at any time or from time to time, in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law. If any of the conditions is not satisfied at the Expiration Time with respect to a Cash Offer, the Company may, in its sole discretion and without giving any notice, subject to applicable law, (a) terminate such Cash Offer, (b) extend such Cash Offer, on the same or amended terms, and thereby delay acceptance of any validly tendered Notes, or (c) continue to accept tenders.

Each Cash Offer is independent of the other Cash Offers, and we may terminate, modify or waive the conditions of any Cash Offer without terminating, modifying or waiving the conditions of any other Cash Offer.

Holders of Notes are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes as to when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a beneficial owner in order for that beneficial owner to be able to participate in, or withdraw their instruction to participate in, a Cash Offer before the deadline specified herein and in the Offer to Purchase. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and DTC for the submission and withdrawal of tender instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadline specified herein and in the Offer to Purchase.

Holders of Notes are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Cash Offers.

Holders should consult their own tax, accounting, financial and legal advisers regarding the suitability to themselves of the tax, accounting, financial or legal consequences of participating in the Cash Offers.

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. is serving as Dealer Manager in connection with the Cash Offers. For additional information regarding the terms of the Cash Offers, please contact: HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. at +1 (888) HSBC-4LM (toll-free) or +1 (212) 525-5552 (collect), Europe: +44 (0)20 7992 6237. Requests for the Offer to Purchase may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, which is acting as the Depositary and Information Agent for the Cash Offers, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free) or contact@gbsc-usa.com .

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any security. No offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Cash Offers are only being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. Holders of the Notes are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase before making any decision with respect to the Cash Offers.

