Central Baptist Village hosts Legislative Visit with Senator Martwick

NORRIDGE, Ill, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Central Baptist Village (CBV), a senior retirement community in Norridge, hosted a legislative visit with Senator Robert Martwick, (D), 10th Illinois District, for a morning of conversation and Q&A with residents and staff. Following the visit, Senator Martwick met separately with CBV's Chief Executive Officer Dawn Mondschein and Administrator Anna-Liisa LaCroix to discuss workforce issues, healthcare regulations, and other issues pertinent to the senior living industry.

Central Baptist Village's CEO Dawn Mondschein and Administrator Anna-Liisa LaCroix hosted Senator Robert Martwick, (D), 10th Illinois District, for a legislative visit with CBV residents today. (PRNewswire)

"We were honored to host Senator Martwick today and thrilled to give our residents this opportunity to talk directly with an important voice in Illinois government," said CEO Mondschein. "We have a very special community here at Central Baptist Village, and we're so proud that Senator Martwick could experience it first-hand. We hope that today's visit puts a 'face' on the senior living industry and helps advance the important legislative topics that can contribute to providing an exceptional level of care for our residents."

Serving in the Illinois Senate since 2019, Senator Martwick was raised in Norridge and is a former Trustee of the Village of Norridge. He has been active in his local community his entire life and was raised in a family that valued civic and political involvement. Prior to his appointment to the Illinois State Senate, Martwick served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 2013-2019, representing the 19th House District.

Originally established in Chicago in 1896, Central Baptist Village relocated to Norridge and has been firmly rooted in its local community since 1956. CBV is situated on a beautiful, 10-acre campus boasting beautifully tended gardens with courtyard patios, pond, gazebo, arbors and walking paths. CBV is home to approximately 200 senior residents.

Angela Schnepf, President of LeadingAge Illinois, also participated in today's legislative visit. LeadingAge Illinois is one of the largest and most respected associations of non-profit providers serving older adults in Illinois.

Central Baptist Village is a senior retirement community offering independent living apartments, assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and CMS 5-star rated skilled nursing. A senior living community unlike any other, CBV's residences, programs, and care are exceptional, award-winning, and progressive. As a non-profit organization, CBV is empowered to lead from the heart, not the bottom line. For more information, visit www.cbvillage.org.

