The Best Place for Kids!® Launches First-of-its-Kind App to Connect Fort Worth Parents with Free Resources, Events, and Education Opportunities

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Place for Kids! , the public-private partnership focused on ensuring every Fort Worth child is on a path to learning and life success, today announces the official launch of their Parent Pass app for Fort Worth families. The Parent Pass app is a first-of-its-kind app designed by parents, for parents, to provide them with all of the information and resources they need as a parent in Fort Worth in one location. The Best Place for Kids! is celebrating the launch of the Parent Pass app with a family-friendly celebration on October 8, 2022.

Parent Pass is free to download and use. The app provides the opportunity for parents to connect with other parents in Fort Worth, and gain instant access to educational opportunities and key resources for families and children from birth through high school. Parent Pass includes unique features such as:

Local child care finder

Calendar of free neighborhood events and programs

Free mental health and wellness resources

At-home child learning activities and resources

Ability to exchange freebies with other Fort Worth families

Real-time crime data for every Fort Worth neighborhood

Direct access to family and child specialists and emergency hotlines

The app was designed together with 100 Fort Worth families weighing in on every feature - ensuring its relevance and usefulness. These 100 families from across nine diverse neighborhoods in Fort Worth came together each month, spending over 1,200 hours developing and designing key features and functionalities of the app.

"By partnering with Fort Worth families to create the Parent Pass app, we were able to incorporate the specific resources, partners, and supports that matter most to them, and put them in one place. This not only makes the Parent Pass convenient for families, but it helps provide access to many free events and parent-recommended resources that every Fort Worth parent should know about and have access to," said Sadie Funk, Director of The Best Place for Kids! "We hope to build an even more uplifting, empowering community of parents and families here in Fort Worth who are all connected and helping each other through the Parent Pass app."

"I am so proud of the many partners and parents from across this city who have come together to contribute their time and talents to create a one-of-a-kind resource for every local family here in Fort Worth," said Mayor Mattie Parker. "As our city grows, so do our opportunities to innovate and change things for the better - the Parent Pass app is a shining example of what our city can do when we all work together to build a more connected community and a brighter future for every child and family."

To celebrate the launch of the Parent Pass app, The Best Place for Kids! is hosting a free launch celebration on October 8, 2022, at Dream Park featuring games, bounce houses, giveaways, food, and many community partners who will have activities for children of all ages. Families can sign up for the free event at https://parentpass.app/parent-pass-family-launch-party/.

Parents and caregivers who reside in Fort Worth can download the Parent Pass app for free on the App Store or Google Play and view a tutorial on how to use the app at parentpass.app .

About The Best Place for Kids!®

The Best Place for Kids! is rooted in the belief that education is about developing the whole child. Together with leaders from philanthropy, education, healthcare, business, nonprofits, and our local cities and counties, we are employing a whole-community, whole-child approach to build a more connected and supportive local ecosystem that enables students and families to thrive. Learn more about The Best Place for Kids! at https://bestplace4kids.com .

