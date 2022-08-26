Announcing Enstoa's ISO 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management

Enstoa earns ISO 27001:2013 Certification through vigorous and secure information security management

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enstoa, Inc. , the only company dedicated to maximizing the financial performance of the built environment, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 Certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certification confirms that Enstoa has met the highest international standards to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of all information assets, delivering confidence to customers that their data is secure.

Enstoa Logo (PRNewswire)

To become certified, Enstoa went through a rigorous third-party evaluation process administered by the British Standards Institution (BSI), including a comprehensive review of all levels of security management throughout Enstoa's entire organization. This encompassed all aspects of the company's operations, including the physical protection of information, the security of products and services, and employee practices. BSI assessed that Enstoa has implemented an ongoing, systematic approach for protecting company and customer data, and found their personnel to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

Commenting on this achievement, Jordan Cram, CEO, Enstoa, said: "Information is a strategic asset, and the security and reliability of data is crucial. ISO 27001:2013 is an excellent framework for managing and protecting information, and will help Enstoa to continually refine our approach, not just for today, but for the future."

Cram continued: "The key to this successful implementation was recognizing that information security is an integral part of our business, not an added burden. It's embedded in our operations and decision-making processes, and this certification provides our clients with the peace of mind that we're committed to controls to identify and reduce risks related to information."

About ISO

Based in Switzerland, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) was founded in 1947 as an independent, non-governmental standard-setting body, formed by representatives from 164 national standards organizations. ISO 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized system for managing the security and risks of information assets, outlining how to put an ISMS in place to more effectively manage and secure information assets.

About Enstoa

Founded in 2007, Enstoa is the only company with an exclusive focus on accelerated digital transformation for the built environment. Clients are empowered to build and do more through advanced technology, decades' worth of benchmarking data, industry-leading expertise, and evidence-based change management. Enstoa's unrivalled blend of solutions and skills mean that even the most complex projects and portfolios can achieve true digital transformation and 360° visibility. The company services a rapidly growing roster of clients active across a wide range of industries including energy, healthcare, engineering and construction, public infrastructure, transportation, and manufacturing. For more information, visit http://www.enstoa.com

Enstoa, Inc. is located at 1178 Broadway 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10001. They can be reached on https://enstoa.com/ . For the latest news and updates, follow @enstoa on LinkedIn and Twitter and @enstoainc on Facebook .

Press Contact:

Rhys Priestman

Marketing Director, Enstoa

+1(212) 913-0870

rpriestman@enstoa.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885482/Enstoa_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enstoa Inc