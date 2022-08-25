Scorpion Announces New Episodes of "Locally Grown" Podcast

Podcast Helps Local Businesses Manage Growth, Management and Marketing Strategies, Among Other Important Business Challenges and Opportunities

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services that help local businesses thrive, today announced the upcoming release of 10 new "Locally Grown" podcast episodes. Hosted by Scorpion's very own Joe Martin, vice president of content marketing; and Andrew Adams, senior manager of content strategy, " Locally Grown " is a podcast for small business owners seeking to understand how marketing and technology can help their business grow.

An array of impactful topics will usher in the next installment of episodes, offering unique insights around storefront marketing, traditional marketing, SEO, social media, growth hacking and more. Additionally, the hosts will tackle issues at the top of every business owner's mind including, how to overcome inflation, thrive in the recession and come out stronger.

"The goal of 'Locally Grown' is to provide useful information for our customers, and other local businesses looking to learn tips and tricks on digital marketing and running a small business," said Joe Martin. "With the waves of new industry tools, current events and growing competition, it's more important than ever for small businesses to capitalize on new strategies and opportunities. 'Locally Grown' is part of Scorpion's commitment to deliver new avenues of support to small businesses."

To learn more about Scorpion's "Locally Grown" podcast, visit https://www.scorpion.co/video-center/locally-grown/

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and delight their customers. Scorpion offers SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise to support customers in setting, measuring, and reaching their goals.

Scorpion is headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/.

