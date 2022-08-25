CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces 2022 Diversity Summit & Virtual Career Fair Agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced today the agenda for its fifth annual Diversity Summit and Career Fair. The Diversity Summit will take place in person at the Conrad Hilton in Washington, D.C., on October 27, 2022, followed by a virtual Career Fair on October 28. The Career Fair will connect employers with qualified candidates, including current and aspiring CFP® professionals, with a special focus on women and people of color.

Through its annual Diversity Summit, the Center convenes firms, academic institutions, partner organizations and CFP® professionals to create a more diverse financial planning profession through research, case studies, best practices and actionable initiatives. The theme of this year's Summit is "IMPACT – Advancing DEI in the Financial Planning Profession," showcasing initiatives and ideas to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive financial planning profession. Attendees will hear from prominent keynote speakers, presenters and panelists who will spotlight actionable solutions to advance DEI in financial planning and ensure that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice.

"Building diversity, inclusion and equitable pathways in the financial planning profession requires collaboration, focus and dedication from all members of the financial advice ecosystem," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "This year's Diversity Summit and Career Fair will provide an opportunity to showcase the best practices driving that change as well as strategies to inspire action."

The Diversity Summit's featured keynote speaker is Arlan Hamilton, founder of Backstage Capital and Runner, serial entrepreneur and author of "It's About Damn Time." She founded Backstage Capital in 2015 to invest in founders who are people of color, women and/or LGBTQ. Since its founding, Backstage has raised nearly $30 million and invested in 200 startups led by underrepresented founders. Arlan is also the founder of Runner, a startup that connects outstanding operations talent with inclusive companies.

Other confirmed Diversity Summit speakers include the following:

Audra Bohannon , Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry

LeCount Davis , CFP®, Founder, Quad A, Endowed Scholarship

Kamila Elliott , CFP®, CFP Board Chair

Lindsay Hans , Division Executive for the Mid Atlantic Division of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Kate Healy , Managing Director, CFP Board Center for Financial Planning

Kevin Keller , CEO, CFP Board

Crystal Hardie Langston , Principal, Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion & Community Stewardship, Vanguard

Dan Moisand , CFP®, CFP Board Chair-Elect

Chloé Moore, CFP®, Financial Staples

Soledad O'Brien , Broadcast Journalist

Blair Smith , Senior Director of the Center for Financial Markets, Milken Institute

Leslie Tabor , Director, Advisory Services Business Consulting & Education, Charles Schwab Advisor Services

Thao Truong , CFP®, Associate Wealth Advisor, Morton Wealth

Additionally, the Center will release a new thought leadership paper at the Diversity Summit with a comprehensive analysis addressing the growth and retention of diverse CFP® professionals.

For more information on the Diversity Summit and virtual Career Fair, including the agenda and speakers, visit CFP Board's website, where you can also:

