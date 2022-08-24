The Myers-Briggs Company Launches People-focused Podcast

Series covers conflict management, leadership, psychology of change and more, with new episodes airing throughout 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With work and self-awareness conversations mattering more than ever, The Myers-Briggs Company , which publishes the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) assessment, is launching its new podcast series today with its first three episodes. The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast will feature interviews with experts in psychology, HR and leadership and cover trending topics in the world of work.

The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast launches today, with its first three episodes covering the topics of Psychology of Change, Conflict Management and Leadership, Extraversion & Introversion. Listen at www.themyersbriggs.com/podcasts (PRNewswire)

New episodes will be released every month until the end of 2022 for a total of eight episodes in its first season.

Episode 1: Psychology of Change

Sherrie Haynie, Sr. Director of Professional Services at The Myers-Briggs Company and Forbes contributor , explores the psychology behind how people approach change. She also shares how to use change management techniques to help everyone better deal with change in personal and professional settings.

Episode 2: Leadership, Extraversion & Introversion

HushLoudly podcast host and leadership expert Jeri Bingham talks about authentic leadership, inclusion, and how both introverted and extraverted leaders and employees can work together effectively.

Episode 3: Conflict management

Consultant and coauthor of the soon-to-be-released TKI Team Report, Dr. Gail Fann Thomas, shares insights about conflict and high-performing teams, conflict's role in remote and multigenerational teams, and more.

Upcoming topics include connecting with people you lead, finding your ideal career, personality and relationships, and more.

"By enriching people's understanding of themselves and others in different aspects of their lives, we want this podcast to inspire and educate people," says Jeff Hayes, President and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company.

Episodes are available here or for download on podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Subscribe to get notified every time a new episode is released.

