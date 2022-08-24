Living Security Prioritizes Client Data Security and Privacy, Receives SOC Type II Certification

Human Risk Management leader also newly listed on the Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk Registry

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security, the leader in Human Risk Management, today announced it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, a voluntary compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

The SOC 2 Type II report describes an organization's systems and whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories. It also assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. Living Security's SOC 2 Type II report did not have any noted exceptions and therefore was given a clean audit opinion.

Living Security is also newly added to the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR) registry, the world's largest and most consequential cloud provider security program. This assessment evaluates companies on key security principles including transparency, rigorous auditing, and harmonization of standards. Companies are required to indicate best practices and validate the security posture of their own cloud offerings. Publishing to the registry allows enterprises to show customers the regulations, standards and security networks that they adhere to.

"This is an important step in our mission to not only provide best-in-class service to our customers to keep them cyber secure, but to ensure them that we are also constantly improving our own security posture as well," said Drew Rose, CSO of Living Security.

This assessment comes on the heels of Living Security being named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Awareness and Training Solutions, Q1 2022 , further cementing the company's position in the market. More than 1,500 providers are currently included in the CSA STAR registry, and it is fast becoming a mandate for enterprises.

"We are extremely proud of this milestone as a company," said Rose. "This is proof that we hold ourselves to the same high standard of security and compliance that we continuously provide to our customers."

About Living Security

Living Security's mission is to transform human risk to drive dramatic improvement in human behaviors, organizational security culture, and infosec program effectiveness. With our Human Risk Management platform, Living Security engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on and directly mitigate the risk brought on by human behavior. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

