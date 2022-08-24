Dodge Challenger Shakedown Revealed, Kicks Off No. 1 of 7 'Last Call' Special-edition Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is revealing the first of the brand’s “Last Call” lineup of seven special-edition 2023 models, drawing a line back to 2016 to celebrate an iconic Dodge concept vehicle with the special-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown. (PRNewswire)

Dodge announces first of seven special-edition "Last Call" models with Dodge Challenger Shakedown

2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown recreates Dodge Shakedown Challenger concept, shown at 2016 SEMA Show, and follows the original's black-and-red interior and exterior appearance

Special-edition Dodge Challenger Shakedown includes red "392" fender graphics, "Shakedown" spoiler graphic and stripe with red accent, red six-piston Brembo brakes, "Shakedown" IP badge, Alcantara seats with red stitching and more

Only 1,000 Dodge Challenger Shakedown models planned for production

Six special-edition Dodge Challenger and Charger models will be revealed through Sept. 21, 2022

Seventh and final 2023 Dodge model — the very last of its kind — will be revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas , scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2022

Like all 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger models, Dodge Challenger Shakedown vehicles will carry a commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque

Details and specific information on the 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown available at Dodge.com

Information on the Never Lift 24-month road map to the Dodge brand's future is available at DodgeGarage.com

Dodge is revealing the first of the brand's "Last Call" lineup of seven special-edition 2023 models, drawing a line back to 2016 to celebrate an iconic Dodge concept vehicle with the special-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown pays tribute the original Dodge Shakedown Challenger concept, which shook up the display floor when unveiled at the 2016 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas. The special-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown follows the original's theme of a black-and-red interior and exterior that fuses a modern and vintage feel.

Dodge "Last Call" special-edition models celebrate the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which in their current form are coming to an end. Six special-edition Challenger and Charger models will be revealed through September 21, 2022. The seventh and final 2023 Dodge model — the very last of its kind — will be revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2022.

"Dodge Speed Week may be over, but our brand is far from finished in shaking up the muscle car world," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "We're following up Speed Week reveals of the future of electrified muscle in the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept and our first electrified vehicle in the 2023 Dodge Hornet R/T by announcing six special, commemorative-edition models in a little over a month."

2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown

The Dodge Challenger Shakedown will be truly unique: only 1,000 special-edition models are planned for production: 500 Dodge Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack (in Destroyer Grey) and 500 Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack Widebody (in Pitch Black) vehicles will be produced.

Special-edition Dodge Challenger Shakedown models will come loaded with content from the Plus Group, Technology Group, Navigation, Carbon/Suede and Dynamics Package (for Challenger R/T Scat Pack).

Unique features of the Dodge Challenger Shakedown special-edition model include:

Legendary cold-air-grabbing Mopar Shaker hood

Mopar Shaker intake

"Shaker" underhood decal

Red "392" fender graphics

"Shakedown" spoiler graphic

Shakedown stripe with red accent

Black "Challenger" grille badge

Unique R/T grille badge

20-by-9.5-inch Low Gloss Black Slingshot wheels

20-by-11-inch Carbon Black Warp Speed wheels (Widebody)

Red six-piston Brembo brakes

"Shakedown" instrument panel (IP) badge

Premium Black Nappa/Alcantara seats with red stitching

Red interior accent stitching on IP, console, steering wheel, seats

Demonic Red seatbelts

Dodge Challenger Shakedown models will be allocated to specific dealerships, with pricing and dealer information shared on DodgeGarage.com when vehicle ordering opens later this fall.

Details on the 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown are available at Dodge.com. The next Dodge "Last Call" model will be announced on August 31, 2022. Information on the Never Lift 24-month road map to the Dodge brand's future is available at DodgeGarage.com.

"Last Call" Highlights

In addition to the seven special models, Dodge brand will also celebrate its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors: B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green. One popular modern color, Destroyer Grey, also returns to the fold. Charger and Challenger will each offer 14 total 2023 exterior color options. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new "345" fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI® engine under the hood.

All 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will also carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque, making every 2023 Charger and Challenger a true collector's vehicle. The brushed aluminum underhood "Last Call" plaque features the vehicle name and a vehicle silhouette, as well as "Designed in Auburn Hills" and "Assembled in Brampton" to proclaim each vehicle's origin.

The brand is also expanding the reach of its popular SRT Jailbreak models, which were introduced earlier this year for the Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, unlocking color combination ordering restrictions and exclusive content. For 2023 model year, Jailbreak models will also be available for the 717-horsepower Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat, providing even more owners the option of building their own one-of-a-kind muscle car.

Dodge is taking a new approach in getting the Charger and Challenger in the hands of its enthusiasts. The entire 2023 Charger and Challenger model-year run will be allocated to dealerships all at once, helping customers to identify and secure their dream cars more easily. Dodge will provide customers a guide for locating their desired Charger or Challenger at DodgeGarage.com, which will include information on all 2023 Charger and Challenger inventory at each Dodge dealership.

Ordering information for the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger will be announced fall 2022.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

