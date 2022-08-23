Bridging Business from Louisville to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville's hiring market is about to change with the addition of Incipio Workforce Solutions to the Middle Tennessee area. A partnership with Incipio, means you can stop JUST filling empty positions and start retaining top talent. Incipio Workforce Solutions is helping businesses thrive through Workforce Alignment, Recruiting, Employer Branding, and HR solutions. After establishing roots in Louisville, KY and creating long-lasting partnerships with Grit & Gravel , OrgVitals , and UnicusPar they have grown into a thriving national player in the recruiting and hiring world. At the beginning of August, they began bridging businesses from Louisville to Nashville with the opening of their second office in Lebanon, TN! With their partner, Grit & Gravel, they plan to make a huge impact. Both organizations agree that Greater Nashville is overflowing with opportunity and they look forward to what is coming next.

Incipio has worked with large corporations hiring hundreds of people in a year all the way to smaller businesses looking for single digit hires. It doesn't matter if it's manufacturing, construction, healthcare, senior living, technology, or hospitality, they have a team of experts who specialize in many fields and are prepared to make your company's hiring and retention a success.

The problem with today's hiring culture is that businesses are not intentionally hiring. There is a need for cultural changes and the addition of dedicated employees - Incipio can help you create both in a customized approach that is unique to your organization. Through their partnership with OrgVitals, they will administer continued employee analyses for data tracking to understand where your culture is great and how it can improve. Through their partnership with Grit & Gravel, they are able to attract the top talent through targeted candidate driven marketing and advertising. After creating the best culture and finding the best talent, their partnership with UnicusPar will improve the hiring process through advanced placement technology that finds the right organization for a candidate and the best candidate for your teams!

Nashville, it's time to partner in your hiring and retention needs with a team of experts. Incipio Workforce Solutions will bring a new perspective, build your team, lower your turnover cost , and better your business. Contact Incipio today to begin your journey toward a stronger and more effective team.

Incipio offers professional services in Workforce Alignment, Applicant Recruiting, Employer Branding, and HR. Learn more .

