LP First Capital Forms Ripple Learning to Address Blue Collar Workforce Gap

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP First Capital ("LPFC"), a private equity firm with offices in Austin and New York, is pleased to announce the formation of Ripple Learning LLC ("Ripple"). Ripple, an emerging leader in vocational education, aims to address the workforce gap in blue collar labor, starting with hands-on HVAC technician training and education.

Tech Zone, together with job placement and staffing solutions provided by Ripple, offers a hands-on formula for HVAC technician development, a critical enabler to address the nationwide HVAC technician shortage. (PRNewswire)

Ripple has partnered with Tech Zone HVAC/R School ("Tech Zone"), headquartered in Irving, TX, to place their graduates at leading HVAC contractors across the US. Tech Zone, together with job placement and staffing solutions provided by Ripple, offers a hands-on formula for HVAC technician development, a critical enabler to address the nationwide HVAC technician shortage.

In partnership with Tech Zone, Jeremiah Sawyer, a respected investor, and vocational training executive, is serving as Ripple's CEO. "We provide a hands-on learning environment so that graduates enter the workforce confident and competent. Our programs are designed to take someone with no experience and get them qualified to enter the workforce on a quick timeline. We offer a pathway into a career that is attainable, affordable, and practical," said Jeremiah.

"The vocational education industry is broken and not supplying enough graduates to satisfy the demand of local companies," said Thomas Ince, Managing Partner, and Founder of LP First Capital. "The team at Ripple will change that through its hybrid, hands-on training format."

Griffin Frey PLLC provided legal counsel to LP First Capital. Thomas Ince (LP First Capital), Jeremiah Sawyer (Ripple Learning), and Michael Sommerdorf (LP First Capital) will serve on Ripple's Board of Directors.

About LP First Capital

LP First Capital is a private investment firm with experience creating super-regional and national platforms by leveraging its expertise in mergers & acquisitions, profit center integration, and team building to drive performance. Headquartered in Austin, TX, LP First Capital maintains an active presence in much of the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest markets as it continues to take interest in building best-in-class businesses within traditionally fragmented industries. Learn more at LPFirstCapital.com.

About Ripple Learning

Ripple Learning is an emerging leader in vocational education. Ripple aims to address the expanding blue collar workforce gap, starting with HVACR technicians, through its partnerships with well-established hands-on technical trade schools across the US. Ripples mission is to disrupt the current state of education and graduate students will little to no debt, while assisting its students with job placement and career readiness. Learn more at RippleLearning.com.

About Tech Zone HVAC/R School

Tech Zone, headquartered in Irving, TX, is a trade school dedicated to providing graduates with the skills needed to be a HVAC technician. Tech Zone offers its students hands-on training programs to troubleshoot and repair air conditioning equipment in as little as 2 weeks. Learn more at TechZoneHVACR.com.

