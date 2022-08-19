New Partner Announced at Tidwell Group

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidwell Group, one of the fastest-growing accounting firms in the country, welcomes Brandon Wilkerson, CPA, as its newest Partner.

Tidwell Group, one of the fastest-growing accounting firms in the country, welcomes Brandon Wilkerson, CPA, as its newest Partner. (PRNewswire)

"I never get tired of announcing new partner promotions," said J. Barry Tidwell , Tidwell Group National Managing Partner

"I never get tired of announcing new partner promotions," said J. Barry Tidwell, Tidwell Group National Managing Partner . "Tidwell Group exists to bring the highest levels of service to our valued clients. We cannot accomplish that goal without assembling a team of the best accounting professionals in the country. Brandon's promotion is evidence that our firm is accomplishing that aim. His contributions will strengthen our ability to execute at the highest levels of professionalism, a standard that our firm, industry, and clients have come to expect. Welcome to the partner group!" The firm enthusiastically celebrates this advancement as an exciting career benchmark

Brandon Wilkerson, CPA, Brandon practices out of Charlotte and represents Tidwell Group's clients across the country. He is a key member of our Energy and Affordable Credit teams. His ten years of public accounting experience add to Tidwell Group's expertise in the areas of audit and accounting. Brandon works closely with clients in planning, performing, and supervising audit and assurance engagements. His excellent communication skills allow him to effectively communicate with his clients to carry out critical client-specific initiatives while providing ongoing guidance on improving day-to-day client operations. Brandon graduated with an M.S. and a Bachelor of Sciences in Accounting from Appalachian State University. He is a licensed, certified public accountant in North Carolina.

About Tidwell Group LLC

Tidwell Group, LLC, has been named an INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) Best of the Best Firm for 2021, 2020, and 2019 and Forbes list of 'America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms of 2021 and 2020'. These acknowledgments follow the firm's Fastest Growing ranking for 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017.

A leading accounting and advisory firm with offices in Birmingham, Atlanta, Austin, and Columbus, Tidwell Group specializes in the tax credit, real estate, and construction industries. Our experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing industry. With expertise ranging from low-income housing tax credits, bonds, and conventional financing, renewable energy, HUD compliance and reporting, and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting, our focus is on developing long-term client relationships through value-driven results. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and make an immediate impact on your business. Tidwell Group's expertise, partnership mentality, and hands-on approach enable us to offer advice and new opportunities to improve your business.

For more information on Tidwell Group, contact the firm on their website at www.TidwellGroup.com , on Twitter @TidwellGroupLLC, or by telephone at (866) 442-7090.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tidwell Group, LLC