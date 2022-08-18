Invicti Security Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security - an application security leader for over 15 years - was named to the Inc. 5000 list. In its first year on the list, Invicti was ranked at #2287 overall, #216 in Texas, #62 in Austin, and #311 in software.

The Inc. 5000 is a prestigious award highlighting the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the US. This list is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success for some of the biggest household names and ranks companies based on three consecutive year growth rates.

"There are millions of web applications powering the world we live in and with more than 40% of all data breaches stemming from attacks on web apps,1 robust application security programs are a necessity for organizations," said Michael George, CEO of Invicti Security. "The 256% growth we've experienced over the most recent three years reflects the global need for appsec program sophistication, the skills and commitment of our team, and the quality and accuracy of our solutions. I'm very proud of how far we've come and excited for what the future holds."

Invicti provides the market's best dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution by bringing together the power of Acunetix and Netsparker. It enables its customers to discover their full application landscape, continuously test for vulnerabilities and prioritize fixes. Accurate, scalable, and integrated into application development processes, its DAST capabilities provide the critical element of any successful appsec program and overall cybersecurity posture. Delivering on its commitment to providing the most accurate application security with zero noise earned Invicti the highly coveted Challenger position in Gartner's Magic Quadrant earlier this year.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Invicti Security:

Invicti Security - which acquired and combined respective DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker - is transforming the way web applications are secured. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti enables organizations in every industry to continuously scan and secure all of their web applications and APIs at the speed of innovation. Invicti provides a comprehensive view of an organization's entire web application portfolio, and powerful automation and integrations enable customers to achieve broad coverage of thousands of applications. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serves more than 3,600 organizations of all sizes in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyses company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

