IAB Unveils Agenda for IAB Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize., Taking Place In-Person Sept. 13-14 in NYC

Attendees will Learn How to Leverage the Latest Data and Technology Approaches to Understand Audiences, Scale their Business, and Drive Business Performance in a New Addressable World
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced the final schedule for this year's IAB Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize., taking place September 13-14 in NYC. Main stage presentations will be live-streamed exclusively on IAB.com.
"We are living in a world that is already dealing with signal loss and lost identifiers, so regardless of delays in third-party cookie deprecation, media buyers and brand marketers must refocus and re-evaluate their go-to-market approaches, now," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "This year, Audience Connect is designed to help advertisers utilize data and technology to understand their audiences holistically, build long-term, cross-channel strategies, and build durable plans for 2022, 2023, and beyond. It is a must-attend event, as the industry faces impending regulation, an evolving technology landscape, and a dynamic economy."
This year's Audience Connect is curated for agency strategists, buyers, planners, and marketers to successfully engage consumers, measure, and optimize media campaigns in a privacy-compliant manner within a rapidly changing advertising ecosystem.
Day one will lay the foundation by exploring the intersection of people and identity with data and technology. The event will cover multiple addressability solutions for the deprecation of third-party cookies and identifiers, including first-party data, cohort segmentation, and contextual signals. Additionally, attendees will learn how to leverage technology to harness multiple data sets across various platforms and channels for creative/content, audience insights, media mix modeling, and attribution.
The second day is devoted to innovation and inspiration: addressing creativity in a world where marketers must be strategic to stand out from competition, as well as innovating with new technologies and tools vital for marketers to stay current and aware.
Presenting companies include Neustar, Spectrum Reach, Twitch, Yahoo and more.
Additionally, on September 13th, IAB will be releasing the second part of its 2022 State of Data report, focusing on how brands, agencies, and publishers are approaching addressability and first-party data in preparation for the loss of third-party cookies and identifiers.
IAB 2022 Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize. Schedule
Tuesday 9/13
Wednesday 9/14
9:00am - 9:05am
Morning Opening Remarks
10:00am - 10:05am
Morning Opening Remarks
9:05am - 9:25am
State of Data: Addressability and First-Party Data
10:10am - 10:30am
What Will the Future of DCO Look Like in a
9:25am - 9:45am
Addressing the Non-Addressable: How
Presented by Yahoo
10:30am - 10:50am
Gaming as the On-Ramp to Connecting with
9:45am - 10:15am
Agencies and the New State Privacy
10:50am - 11:15am
Networking Break
10:15am - 10:25am
Not All Attribution is Created Equal:
Presented by Spectrum Reach
11:15am - 12:00pm
Test for Success
Presented by NPR
10:25am - 10:55am
Networking Break
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Networking Lunch
10:55am - 11:25am
Breakout 1: Missing Something? Preventing
Presented by Blis
Breakout 2: The Greatest Reach
Presented by Spectrum Reach
1:00pm - 1:05pm
Afternoon Opening Remarks
11:30am - 12:00pm
Breakout 1: Cookieless Marketing: How to
Today
Presented by Quantcast
Breakout 2: Let's Talk about Transactional
Presented by Audigent
1:05pm - 1:15pm
Diversity in Gaming and Livestreaming
Presented by Twitch
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Networking Lunch
1:15pm - 1:35pm
Tokenizing Data, Value and Ownership: The
1:00pm - 1:05pm
Afternoon Opening Remarks
1:35pm - 2:05pm
Managing Your Brand in the Multiverse
1:05pm - 1:30pm
In Dialogue with: Christian Baesler, COO
2:05pm - 2:35pm
Networking Break
1:30pm - 1:40pm
Building Trusted Partnerships: Getting Ready
Presented by Neustar
2:35pm - 3:05pm
Breakout 1: Curating safe spaces
Presented by Twitch
Breakout 2: Trend Alert: Advents in
Presented by DirecTV
1:40pm - 2:05pm
How Clean are Data Clean Rooms?
Presented by Neustar
3:05pm - 3:30pm
Redefining Brand Responsibility in Media
2:05pm - 2:35pm
Breakout 1: Data & Technology
Presented by Neustar
Breakout 2: Third-Party Data Isn't Dead –
Presented by Data Axle
3:30pm - 3:35pm
Closing Remarks
2:35pm - 3:00pm
Networking Break
3:00pm - 3:30pm
Privacy-first Targeting: Discover the Realm of
Presented by Dstillery
3:35pm - 3:55pm
Gloves Off: The Retail Media Network Debate
3:55pm - 4:00pm
Closing Remarks
4:00pm - 5:00pm
Networking Reception
Sponsored by IRIS.TV
All times are in EDT; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website.
To view the full IAB Audience Connect: Find. Engage. Measure. Optimize. 2022 agenda, speakers, and updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/iab-audience-connect-2022/
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.
