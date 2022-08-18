Cloud Inventory® and Boomi™ Partnership Accelerates Integration Capabilities for ERP Customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Inventory ®, a leader in mobile-first inventory solutions, and Boomi™ , an intelligent connectivity and automation leader, announced an expanded partnership to provide faster, easier integration for customers. The partnership empowers companies using any ERP platform to quickly connect applications, data, people, and devices. This enables the optimization of key processes, including accounting, order management, inventory, and procurement.

Boomi Press Release (PRNewswire)

"Using Boomi and Cloud Inventory together, companies can enable their employees, trading partners, and customers to engage everywhere across any channel, device, or platform," said Ed Macosky, Chief Innovation Officer, Boomi. "We're pleased to expand our offerings through this partnership with Cloud Inventory to provide an even better, more integrated experience to customers, helping them ensure alignment of their own customers, products, people, and critical financial data."

The partnership leverages integration capabilities from Boomi, a category-leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider with more than 20,000 customers using its AtomSphere™ Platform worldwide. The technology integration enhances the overall Cloud Inventory to ERP experience by increasing transaction throughput, adding scale, and providing greater control over data orchestration.

"Companies are looking for effective ways to move faster with real-time connectivity without sacrificing sophistication in today's marketplace," said Mark Goode, President, Cloud Inventory. "We're excited that our integration with Boomi provides our customers the tools they need to take their operations to the next level, no matter their ERP."

About Cloud Inventory

Cloud Inventory® mobile-first applications empower organizations with real-time inventory visibility at all points in the supply chain, from the warehouse to the field. Based in Kansas City, our global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges. Visit www.cloudinventory.com to learn more.

Cloud Inventory logo for co-branded release (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloud Inventory