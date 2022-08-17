BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA FOUNDATION WELCOMES EMILY PIPER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation is excited to announce the addition of Emily Piper to its board of directors. Piper is the vice president of government and external affairs at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the nation's largest nonprofit substance use and mental health treatment provider. In her role at Hazelden Betty Ford, Piper leads the organization's communications, government relations, and advocacy work.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have Emily join our board," said Bukata Hayes, chair of the Blue Cross Foundation board and vice president of racial and health equity at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "Her expertise and insights will be critical as we continue to deepen our commitment to advancing racial and health equity and provide ongoing support to our grantee partners in creating a healthier state."

Prior to joining the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Piper served as commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Human Services under former Governor Mark Dayton from 2015-2019. Before being appointed commissioner, Piper served as general counsel and deputy chief of staff in the Office of Governor Mark Dayton and Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith. She also worked at the Minnesota Department of Commerce, first as general counsel focusing on insurance regulation and health reform implementation, then as chief of staff and deputy commissioner.

In addition to her role on the Blue Cross Foundation board of directors, she is a member of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota board of trustees and serves on AddictionAbatement.org's National Substance Use Disorder Strategic Advisory Panel.

About the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation makes a healthy difference in communities by advancing health equity and improving conditions where people live, learn, work and play, awarding more than $75 million to over 600 nonprofits since it was established in 1986. For more information on Blue Cross' grantmaking programs, visit bluecrossmnfoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation