Bil-Jac Dog Food Introduces New Smart-Jacs Functional Treats

Super Premium Dog Food Brand Develops Treats with Benefits, a Smart Way to Train and Reward



MEDINA, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bil-Jac Super Premium Dog Food is proud to announce the launch of a new line of tasty treats to help support dog health. Bil-Jac Smart-Jacs Dog Treats are functional treats. There are two different treats in the line; one helps support healthy digestion and the other helps nourish skin & coat. Of course, both are great for training and rewarding your dog. The new treats arrived in stores Summer 2022 at PetSmart and on petsmart.com.

Bil-Jac Smart-Jacs (PRNewswire)

New Smart-Jacs Digestive Support Treats are made with oatmeal and blueberries, both of which provide fiber, helping support sensitive stomachs and healthy digestion. Additionally, Digestive Support Treats provide prebiotics to help support a healthy microbiome and gastrointestinal tract. New Smart-Jacs Skin & Coat Support Treats provide a guaranteed amount of linoleic acid, which helps to nourish and replenish skin and coat. This delicious treat is made with real sweet potatoes, a source of fiber that also helps support a healthy microbiome, as healthy digestion and gut health is an important part of overall canine health.

"Bil-Jac Dog Treats are well known for the special things dogs will do to get one. Pet parents are always looking for more ways they can help their dogs eat healthy, stay active, and live longer. This has inspired us to take the amazing taste of Bil-Jac Treats and build in two benefits pet parents want to be sure they are providing," shares Kim Gaebelein, Chief Marketing Officer at Bil-Jac Dog Food. "If you're currently feeding your dog a sensitive food, Smart-Jacs Digestive Support Treats are the perfect treat to pair with it. If you're feeding a food to help your dog's health shine through their skin and coat, our Skin & Coat Support Smart-Jacs are fun and healthy way to support this key need."

Since 1947, Bil-Jac has been committed to high quality, nutritious ingredients in food and in treats. As Bil-Jac continues to innovate and find new ways to improve the health of dogs, they remain dedicated to providing dogs with both exceptional nutrition and a taste they will love.

About Bil-Jac Dog Food

Bil-Jac, family-owned and operated, stands for 75 years of uncompromising dedication to the highest quality and freshest ingredients available. Offering a full line of Super Premium Dog Foods, Treats, and Health Enhancers, Bil-Jac is committed to nutrition that helps dogs to thrive. Dog food and treats are more than a family business – it's our passion. Bil-Jac.com

Bil-Jac.com

Facebook.com/BilJacDogFood

Instagram.com/BilJacDogFood

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bil-Jac