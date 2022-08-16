Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners Unveils New Brand to Reflect Strategic Vision and Expansion into New Markets

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners ("Jair Lynch"), a leading owner and developer of mixed-use properties and attainable housing, today announced its completion of a significant corporate rebranding initiative to best reflect and support the evolution of the company's strategic vision and maturation of the company. The unveiling of the new corporate brand identity comes on the heels of the firm's recent acquisition of Clarkston Station and Woodside Village in East Atlanta, Jair Lynch's first acquisitions in the Atlanta market.

Along with the firm's expansion into a new market, the new corporate brand identity is intended to reflect the evolution of Jair Lynch's strategic vision and impact goals, which include increased investment in the creation and preservation of attainable housing for families and individuals earning between 30% - 120% Area Median Income ("AMI"). To date, Jair Lynch has invested over $1.3 billion toward this goal with intent to continue increasing investment across a larger geographical footprint. Updates to Jair Lynch's strategic vision also include a sharper focus on environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") goals, measurement, and reporting. Jair Lynch's ESG Policy | First Edition is now available for download at www.jairlynch.com.

The new, simplified brand identity, visible today across the firm's website, social platforms, and select properties, represents a renewed commitment and vigor toward affecting positive change in the communities served along with a forward-thinking approach that ultimately aims to improve the lives of the people served by the firm including its residents, tenants, investors, partners, and teammates.

"Our team of dedicated professionals embody our core values of creativity, diversity, teamwork, and excellence, and believe our power to positively impact the people we serve is more important than ever before," said Jair K. Lynch, President and CEO of Jair Lynch. "We have always been driven by the goal of creating extraordinary places in which people can live, play, and prosper, but as we've have executed on planned growth in both our talent base and portfolio, we felt it was time for a company-wide reset to refresh and renew our collective sense of purpose."

The new brand maintains its namesake while introducing a simplified mark that incorporates subtle J's and L's in the formation of a city block and directional map markers. Other brand elements include a grid pattern in a nod to the architectural and design aspects of the firm's development arm, along with an earthy, natural color palette to support the firm's renewed focus on sustainability and impact.

"Though we've always had a deeply rooted sense of social responsibility, we wanted to breathe new life into our longstanding aspirations," said Ruth U. Hoang, Senior Vice President of Development for Jair Lynch. "We are committed, not just in what we acquire but especially in what we build, to deliver places that will positively impact people and the planet long term."

Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners is a leading real estate investment and development firm that specializes in the thoughtful transformation of walkable urban places. Founded in 1998, Jair Lynch has acquired, developed, and operated a portfolio of residential, commercial, and neighborhood assets that contribute to the company's mission of creating extraordinary places. The firm has developed over 5.5 million square feet of real estate projects, currently has $3.2 billion of assets under management and has a controlled pipeline of 4.5 million square feet valued at more than $1.9 billion. Visit www.jairlynch.com to learn more.

