Celebrating a Decade of Greatness, Medical Guardian Makes Inc. 5000 List for the 10th Year in a Row

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Guardian, a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), today announced they have been named to the Inc. 5000 list. This year's appointment marks an incredible milestone for the company, having been named to the list for a tenth year in a row. This list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, and Medical Guardian has been ranked No. 3,561 on the list, and was ranked 47 in the health products category.

"It's an incredibly meaningful accomplishment for Medical Guardian's growth and day-to-day work to be recognized for ten consecutive years," said Geoff Gross, CEO and Founder of Medical Guardian. "Every day, my team and I dedicate our efforts to bettering the way we serve our customers who want to continue leading an independent life and age at home longer. This team has never been more motivated to innovate and make a positive impact on the senior community and home health care industry."

The Inc 5000 list honors the achievements of building something extraordinary, a common challenge in the business sector. It also celebrates the brains, bravery, and optimism behind the list's greatest innovations.

Medical Guardian has a history of receiving recognition for its innovative products, excellent customer service and positive workplace environment. Past accolades include the 2018 Silver Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Service, Caregiver Friendly Award, Philadelphia's Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal several years in a row, and most recently, Best Company's 2022 Expert's Choice Award.

ABOUT MEDICAL GUARDIAN

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative senior health solutions, with over 300,000 active patients, members and customers across the country. The company offers a full suite of connected-care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits. A member of the National Aging in Place Council, Medical Guardian is headquartered in Philadelphia and provides nationwide support to hundreds of thousands of aging Americans who are ready to take on the next chapter of life while remaining safe in their own homes. Whether it's an in-home system, mobile device with GPS/WiFi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch, Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles. For more information about Medical Guardian, visit medicalguardian.com.

Medical Guardian marks an incredible milestone of being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a tenth year in a row. (PRNewswire)

Medical Guardian (PRNewswire)

