TerraZero Technologies, Inc. Deploys Miller Lite's Second Activation in Decentraland in Collaboration with Global Superstar and Entrepreneur J Balvin

Miller Lite’s “Meta Lite Bar” is the first-ever brand hosted bar in the metaverse (CNW Group/TerraZero Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TerraZero Studio deploys Miller Lite's second fully interactive bar experience in collaboration with global superstar and entrepreneur J Balvin.





Users can collect Miller Lite x J Balvin Bodegawear wearables.





Miller Lite Leverages Their Previous Activation to Double-Down on Metaverse Engagement and Activation Potential





Miller Lite's Presence is Evolving Community Building and Social Engagement in the Metaverse.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, announces the second activation from Miller Lite's (www.millerlite.com) "Meta Lite Bar" in collaboration with world-renowned, music sensation, J Balvin in Decentraland (www.decentraland.org).

The activation sees TerraZero bring back the Miller Lite Meta Lite Bar for another experience, after their successful Big Game Day activation in February 2022—this time with global sensation J Balvin. This is an important milestone for the Metaverse as this activation is social proof that major brands like Miller Lite can find added value, and increased audience engagement through the Metaverse via repeat deployments of their virtual builds.

Where a prototypical marketing campaign would see much overhead spent on a single use activation, the Metaverse presents an opportunity where Miller Lite can build a compelling and immersive experience with their Meta Lite Bar, and bring it back for subsequent activations, creating long-tail value to one marketing spend, where costs streamline and engagement increases over time.

Savvy brands like Miller Lite know that the Metaverse offers both scarcity and longevity; where a cessation of interest can be elevated over a short period of time through one activation—and then that same build and experience can be brought back at a later date, at the brand's call and decree. TerraZero knows the power this gives brands, which is why their in-house studio designs experiences to deliver on short-term and long-term KPI's, underscored by actionable analytics.

This activation also brings the brand's identity to life in a way where a marketing campaign can become a place of socialization, community building, and fandom for both the brand itself, and artist partners like J Balvin.

For J Balvin, known for his ever-evolving approach to fan engagement, the bar takeover connects the artist to his fans through an interactive experience in a way that is more immersive and engaging than music alone. In the experience at the Meta Lite Bar, fans can claim unique wearables for their avatars that channel the personal look and style of J Balvin. From clothing and accessories to brilliant rainbow-colored hair, the Meta Lite Bar makes it possible. These wearables will be worn by avatars throughout their adventures in the Metaverse, showcasing the ways in which Miller Lite remains ahead of the curve by utilizing the combined worlds of technology and entertainment with a consumer-based approach to marketing and promotions.

The future is bright for the Meta Lite Bar. Why not use the bar as a location for virtual performances by other artists, or a place to hang out during sporting events—bringing together fans from all over the world through the Metaverse?

TerraZero's Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Brandon F. Johnson & Chief Metaverse Officer (CMO), Ryan Kieffer see Miller Lite as an innovator in the CPG, and now entertainment space. "The truth is, the Meta Lite Bar can be anything Miller Lite wanted it to be. The brand understands this, and that's why they are going to be a fixture in the digital world for years. There is unprecedented opportunity to create community and engagement for a brand like Miller Lite, and our relationship with Miller and Molson Coors has been nothing short of outstanding."

Players were able to jump into the launched "Meta Lite Bar x J Balvin" experience in Decentraland at www.decentraland.org, coordinates 44, -45 from July 26 to August 2, 2022.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise- level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) Immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact media@terrazero.com.

