Over 20 Years of Partnership - FC Bayern and Telekom (T-Mobile) Extend Until 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Bayern and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile's parent company) have agreed to an early extension of their successful 20-year partnership until 2027. The two partners will continue to delight fans of the German record champions with innovative services and offers.

Oliver Kahn, FC Bayern CEO: "We're very happy that Deutsche Telekom has been at FC Bayern's side for 20 years. Telekom stands for innovation in a multimedia world, for innovation, for being forward-thinking. Together we have already experienced a unique success story. Our aim is to continue to set standards in sport and beyond - and we have succeeded once again with this contract extension."

Andreas Jung, FC Bayern board member responsible for marketing: "FC Bayern has always relied on partnerships that represent reliability and continuity. Our cooperation with Deutsche Telekom is a perfect example of this. We're glad that we'll continue to have this partner at our side, which gives us important certainty in our planning. Moreover, as we have done for the last 20 years, we'll continue to develop new and exciting ways of delighting our fans together."

Michael Hagspihl, Senior Vice President Global Strategic Projects and Marketing Partnerships at Deutsche Telekom: "FC Bayern Munich and Deutsche Telekom have written an amazing success story in the last 20 years. We're very proud of these joint successes and the many milestones. Thanks to the enormous media presence, innovative energy and the effects of that, our partnership is worth many times over what we put into it together."

Telekom will continue to have exclusive access to content from the club, which the company offers to its customers via FC Bayern.tv on MagentaTV. The central aims of the partnership are the effective support of brand and product communication as well as the successful implementation of sales-supporting measures. Since 2002, the telecommunications company has been present as the main sponsor on shirts and advertising boards at the Allianz Arena, among other things. Numerous joint projects and innovations have accompanied the simultaneous rise of both brands to globally successful players. These include exciting fan campaigns and the creation of a unique multimedia experience, 'StadiumVision'. In addition, 'FC Bayern.tv live' was the first 24-hour television channel dedicated to a German football club. And with 5G mobile technology coverage across the whole of the Allianz Arena, Telekom once again set standards.

