Arcadia Research Data Now Available on Prognos Marketplace

First source of electronic health record data available on platform provides life science organizations with deeper clinical insights for therapy optimization

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia, the leading data analytics platform for healthcare and life sciences, today announced its availability through Prognos Marketplace . Prognos is solving for disconnected, siloed data that cannot interoperate and leaves an incomplete view of the patient, including lab results, prescription information, and medical claims. Arcadia is the first source of electronic health record (EHR) data to be included in the platform, delivering deeper clinical insights that will enable Prognos' life science customers to optimize and accelerate therapy strategies.

Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. (PRNewsfoto/Arcadia.io) (PRNewswire)

Arcadia Research Data is built on an active EHRs and claims-based patient population data that feature comprehensive visibility across payers, multiple sites of care, and the entire clinical patient journey.

Prognos Marketplace will enable linking and access to Arcadia's de-identified RWD data to drive insights for life sciences research to improve health/patient outcomes.

"We are pleased to democratize access to health data at scale by joining Prognos' data partner ecosystem," said Jim Robbins, SVP of Life Sciences at Arcadia. "The clinical information available in our EHR data will enable these organizations to gather deeper, more accurate medical assessments that can accelerate the advancement of new, life-saving therapies to millions of patients."

"Prognos' life science customers can now include Arcadia's data in their cohort searches and purchase record-level data to inform therapy targeting, map the patient journey, and support therapy launch and commercialization efforts," said Sundeep Bhan, CEO at Prognos Health. "Providing the ability to combine patients' data across all data types including lab, claims, pharmacy, EHR, mortality, and SDoH data is critical to improving patient outcomes."

Connect with Arcadia at ICPE in Copenhagen to learn more about how their data can support biopharmaceutical research. Learn more at arcadia.io/rwd.

About Prognos

Prognos Marketplace houses harmonized lab test results from trusted sources integrated with large sources of prescriptions and medical claims. There are more than 200 billion health records for 325 million de-identified patients, with new data sources being added continually. Users can create and refine patient cohorts and then buy healthcare data through a single contract. All data purchased is available on the Datavant token, making it interoperable with other patient-level data that has been tokenized using Datavant. To learn more, visit prognoshealth.com

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io .

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications for Arcadia

mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

Ashley Triscuit

Prognos Health

atriscuit@prognoshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arcadia