Vivaris Capital, LLC Partners with B10 Capital to Provide Business Assessment Support

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivaris Capital, LLC , a multi-strategy fund offering hybrid hedge and private equity structures, announced today that it has partnered with Salt Lake City-based B10 Capital to offer private investors, family offices, and businesses a free personalized assessment regarding how best to defer and/or eliminate capital gains and income taxes.

In conjunction with B10 Capital, Vivaris Capital will help clients focus on reducing, deferring, and mitigating the impact of income tax or capital gains tax. B10 Capital helps clients strategically plan for more efficiencies with ordinary income and capital gains tax liabilities through the utilization of specialized tax credit filings as well as highly sophisticated tax strategies.

The money that clients save with more efficient tax positions may then be invested with Vivaris Capital, currently raising capital from industry partners, financial institutions, family offices, and individual investors for the VICAN Fund. The VICAN Fund provides investors with access to institutional quality alternative investments with high-growth, high-return potential while securing their principal.

"Many business owners will spend hours writing off business expenses like insurance, utilities, and payroll, yet they are not aware of more impactful strategies to reduce their taxes. Most see taxes as an inevitable cost with few offset options. Fortunately, there are powerful ways to reduce and offset taxes and we're proud to bring these experts' strategies to our clients and friends," said President and CEO J. Christopher Mizer.

"We are constantly surprised by the amount of businesses that are eligible but are not claiming their tax credits for Research and Development, 179D deductions, cost segregation benefits or benefiting from strategic charitable contributions, and much more. Our team is dedicated to simplifying sophisticated tax and financial innovations to make them accessible to those who need them most," said B10 Capital Regional Director-Texas Julienna Viegas.

The VICAN Fund is led by President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Mizer, a 25-year veteran of the alternative investment industry who founded Vivaris Capital in 1998 to invest in and acquire middle-market businesses in a broad range of industries that are leaders in their market niches. He is supported by an eight-member team that includes leading physicians, environmental and climate technology experts, alternative investment professionals, and global finance and business specialists.

For further information, visit https://www.vivariscapital.com/ , call +1.619.727.8497 or email vican@vivariscapital.com.

About B10 Capital

B10 Capital helps business owners, entrepreneurs, creators, and qualified individuals access non-obvious tax credits solutions and financial strategies that help maximize their liquidity, flexibility, and long-term financial security.

About Vivaris Capital

Vivaris Capital, LLC invests in and acquires middle-market businesses in healthcare, life sciences, and technology that are leaders in their market niches. The Vivaris team is led by J. Christopher Mizer who is the chairman of each of the portfolio companies and guides key strategic decisions and their execution. He also serves as the operating president on an interim basis when companies are going through periods of ownership succession and new management team members are being assembled.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer

+1.239.404.6785

cluer@vivariscapital.com

Disclaimers:

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Only the Private Placement Memorandum can make such an offer. The Private Placement Memorandum must be read in order to fully understand all of the implications and risks of the offering of securities to which it relates.

Vivaris Capital does not offer investment, tax, financial, or legal advice, nor do we endorse any products, investments, or companies that provide such advice and investments. All parties are strongly encouraged to perform their due diligence and consult with the appropriate professional(s) licensed in that area before entering any investment. Performing due diligence helps protect against fraud.

No information presented should be used or considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any interest in any investment fund. Any such offer or solicitation can and will be made only by means of the confidential offering memorandum of each such investment fund, and only in jurisdictions in which such an offer would be lawful and only to individuals who meet the investor suitability and sophistication requirements of each such investment fund, including qualifying as "accredited investors" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and "qualified purchasers" within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Access to information about the investment funds is similarly limited to individuals who meet the applicable investor suitability and sophistication requirements.

